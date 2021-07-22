Preparing to bow out, Merkel too busy to think about life after office

German Chancellor Merkel holds her annual summer news conference in Berlin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Madeline Chambers
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Madeline Chambers

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Angela Merkel made clear on Thursday she would keep working on issues such as climate change till her last day as chancellor but, inscrutable as ever, gave little away about her plans once she leaves office after a September 26 election.

Merkel has led Germany for 16 years, steering Europe's biggest economy through a global financial crisis, the euro zone debt crisis, a migrant crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, but she is not running for a fifth term.

"Every week has challenges. Look at the events we face - rising coronavirus cases, terrible floods. You can't say there aren't issues to be sorted out," Merkel said at her final annual summer news conference, which yielded little hard news.

"There are demands made of me while I am in office and I will continue in that way until my last day," said the conservative chancellor, known for her sober approach.

The 67-year old trained physicist who grew up in Communist East Germany said she had not reflected much on what she would do when she steps down.

"There is little time and space to think about the time after," she said when asked about her plans.

In the last few weeks, she has undertaken something of a farewell tour, paying visits to the United States and Britain.

CLIMATE CHANGE

However, in a self-assured appearance in which she smiled and made a few ironic comments, Merkel hinted she may still have a role to play in the European Union's climate protection plans, entitled "Fit for 55".

Saying tough negotiations on this could start while a new German government was being formed, she said: "We want to make sure we have a good handover," adding she might make a start.

Dubbed the "climate chancellor" in 2007 for championing the issue with Group of Eight leaders and for pushing through a switch to renewable energy in Germany, Merkel acknowledged the pace of change had been too slow.

"I think I have spent a great deal of energy on climate protection," Merkel said.

"Still, I am sufficiently equipped with a scientific mind to see that the objective circumstances show we cannot continue at this pace, but that we must move faster."

As Germany's first female chancellor, Merkel has been at pains not to cast herself as a strong feminist. Asked about the characteristics of women in politics, she struck a typically self-deprecating note.

"There tends to be a longing among women for efficiency," she said, adding that there were also exceptions. She said other women had done more for equality than she had, but that she had achieved something.

Merkel, a Lutheran woman in a male-dominated, traditionally Catholic party, was caught off guard when asked where she would be on election night, and stumbled in saying she hadn't thought about it but would be in touch with her party.

She betrayed no emotion about her impending departure, merely noting: "You usually only notice what you miss once you no longer have it."

(Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Venice risks move to UNESCO world heritage site in danger

    UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee is debating Thursday whether to designate Venice and its lagoon environment as an endangered world heritage site due to the impact of over-tourism alongside its steady decline in population and poor governance. The Italian government moved this this month to avoid the designation, rerouting massive cruise ships from the historic center to an industrial port still within the Venice lagoon. The ships’ passage through the Giudecca Canal, which resumed recently after a long pandemic pause, was cited as a key reason for placing Venice’s status at risk.

  • Germany's Merkel says pipeline deal with US good for Ukraine

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that a compromise deal that will allow the completion of a Russian gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further U.S. sanctions is “good for Ukraine.” The United States and Germany announced the deal on Wednesday. The two countries committed to countering any Russian attempt to use the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a political weapon.

  • Congress, Europeans trash Russian pipeline agreement

    Almost nobody is happy with the U.S.-Germany deal on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. On the Hill, Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz expressed outrage and Democrats like Sen. Tim Kaine voiced concern. In Europe, the Ukrainians feel bullied and the Poles disappointed.The big picture: Ukraine and U.S. allies on the eastern flank of NATO argue the pipeline will make it easier for Moscow to isolate Kyiv and pressure Europe. They say the U.S.-Germany deal doesn't sufficiently address those concerns.Stay on t

  • King Abdullah of Jordan gets his D.C. victory lap

    The visit to Washington this week by King Abdullah II of Jordan, the first Arab leader to visit President Biden, was a victory lap after years of tense relations with Trump and Netanyahu.Why it matters: The White House invitation and the meetings with all of Biden's top foreign policy and national security officials repositioned the king as a leading U.S. ally in the Middle East.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeStatements before

  • Biden tells crowd: 'I don't care if you think I'm Satan reincarnated. The fact is you can't look at that television and say nothing happened on the 6th.'

    President Joe Biden made the comment when asked whether he was confident Congress could effectively investigate the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

  • Bonkers New Trump Audio Stuns Anderson Cooper: Sounds Like 'Nixon Drunk Rambling'

    The former president doesn't drink.

  • Rand Paul says Fauci will be subject of criminal referral letter to Justice Department

    Sen. Rand Paul said he plans to send a letter to the Justice Department regarding a criminal referral focused on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

  • This Trump Associate’s Ex-Wife Has Reportedly Implicated the Former President Directly

    It looks like one woman may be responsible for having the most damning evidence against the Trump Organization in the ongoing Manhattan District Attorney Office’s investigation into the company and how employees’ compensation was handled. Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Trump employee Barry Weisselberg, apparently testified and handed over documents that helped prosecutors follow the money […]

  • At 98 and facing cancer, Bob Dole reckons with legacy of Trump and ponders future of GOP

    "I'm a Trumper," said Dole, the only former GOP presidential nominee to attend Trump's convention in 2016. But he added, "I'm sort of Trumped out."

  • More than a laugh: Kamala Harris' is a sound check for a divided country

    To gauge how some people view Kamala Harris, the first woman and woman of color to be vice president, look at how they respond to her laugh.

  • The Matt Gaetz-Marjorie Taylor Greene Fundraising Tour Is Actually a Cash Fire

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyAt the height of the controversy surrounding Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and the revelations that he’s under investigation for sex trafficking, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) bet big on a nationwide joint fundraising tour with her embattled colleague. But new campaign filings show that not only did the gamble not pay off, but that the much-maligned Republicans actually spent four times as much as they raised.Greene, the House GOP’s top fundraise

  • Michael Cohen says he thinks Jared Kushner has already flipped on Trump

    Cohen, once Trump's lawyer, speculated that Kushner's absence from legal proceedings so far against the Trump Organization meant something was afoot.

  • India’s homegrown Covid vaccine is running into deeper troubles abroad

    The Brazilian government’s inquiry into Bharat Biotech, which has developed and manufactures India’s homegrown Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, has intensified over the past two weeks.

  • Milley to Trump after Lafayette Square apology: "I don't expect you to understand"

    The new book by The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender — "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost" — pinpoints the moment that the relationship between former President Trump and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley began to disintegrate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It came last year during a fiery Oval Office confrontation over Milley's public apology for appearing in a photo op with Trump at St. John's Church:"Why did y

  • Oakland City Council approves terms for Athletics stadium deal against team's wishes

    The Oakland City Council approves the terms for a deal that would keep the Athletics in the city. The A's want the deal, but not on the city's terms.

  • China Can Lock Up A Million Muslims In Xinjiang At Once

    Here is the most complete picture yet of the staggering scale of China’s prisons and detention camps for Muslims in Xinjiang.View Entire Post ›

  • GOP Lawmakers Want to Cancel Ice Cream After Ben & Jerry’s Fiasco

    Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via GettySen. James Lankford (R-OK) is among a vexed group of lawmakers coming forward with threats to cancel ice cream after Ben & Jerry’s announced this week it wouldn’t renew its current license agreement with its manufacturer in Israel which also distributes frozen treats to the West Bank.“If Ben & Jerry’s wants to have a meltdown & boycott Israel, OK is ready to respond. Oklahoma has an anti-boycott of Israel law in place,” Lankford wrote on Twitter Wednesday. More than t

  • Biden says he asks Secret Service to keep out of his room at breakfast time because he isn't dressed

    Biden told CNN: "You're saying: 'Don't come in for breakfast. We can get our own breakfast,' because I like to walk out in my robe."

  • Top general responds to reports he feared Trump would use military after losing election

    America's top general on Wednesday spoke publicly for the first time about whether he feared then-President Donald Trump would try to involve the military in the aftermath of the 2020 election, as reported in a newly-released book. While Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, at a rare Pentagon news conference, declined to comment on specific claims made in the book, he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Wednesday were emphatic that the military is and ought to remain a strictly "apolitical" institution. "I, the other members of the Joint Chiefs, and all of us in uniform, we take an oath, an oath to a document, an oath to the Constitution of the United States, and not one time do we violate that," Milley told reporters asking about the book excerpts.

  • California Treasurer Fiona Ma Accused of Sexually Harassing Agency Director

    (Bloomberg) -- California Treasurer Fiona Ma is facing a lawsuit from a former executive director who is accusing her of sexual harassment, discrimination and wrongful termination.Judith Blackwell, who at one point oversaw two key housing finance agencies, said the treasurer exposed her naked rear end to her many times and gave her gifts such as edible marijuana, according to the suit filed July 13 in state court in Sacramento. Blackwell said Ma fired her without providing any reason in January