Preparing the next generation of GPS

Thanks to GPS, your car, your phone, even your watch knows exactly where you are on the planet, by listening to a satellite signal from 12,000 miles over your head. GPS is always on, you don't pay anything to use it, and you never need to know how it works.

But don't you kind of wonder?

The U.S. Air Force runs the American Global Positioning System. "We're very proud of it. We enjoy providing that utility to the planet, on behalf of the United States Air Force, for free!" laughed Brigadier General DeAnna Burt, who oversees GPS as the director of operations at Air Force Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

Rendering of a GPS III satellite in orbit. Lockheed Martin

While man y people think of GPS as "that navigation thing on my phone," it is much more: "Think about your ATMs, at the gas pump, the New York Stock Exchange, the internet, your power grids – they need a timing standard, to link it up around the world," said Gen. Burt.

The GPS system deploys a constellation of 31 satellites, each beaming a one-way radio signal towards Earth. "Those signals are being broadcast continuously," said Gen. Burt. "And when you're in view of that satellite, your receiver will pick the four best satellites in view. You want one directly overhead and three on the horizon – that gives you the best position."

Of course, those critical satellites don't fly themselves. At Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, a team of young technicians mans the GPS Master Control Station 24 hours a day, watching over the satellites. The commands they send can adjust the satellites' positions or check their health.

Technicians monitor satellites at the GPS Master Control Station, at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. CBS News

Correspondent David Pogue asked, "Is there ever trouble?"

"I was on duty as a crew commander a couple of years ago," said the operations flight commander, Captain Josh Harnish, "when we had a satellite and it turned out that the satellite's antenna was just hard broken."

"Do you have a spare?"

"We actually have about four on-orbit spares, because you can't just send a fix-it man up to space," Captain Harnish said.

The oldest active GPS satellite is about 26 years old now – older than some of the technicians controlling them. The operators, he said, "go through a very rigorous training program, and then any time we talk to the satellites, two people have to actually look and approve what's going to that satellite."

"So, one person couldn't go rogue?"

"That's correct. There is no self-destruct command, let's just put that to rest!"

It's nice to know that such an incredibly important system is in good hands, and absolutely, positively safe. Right?

When Pogue asked if there were a way an enemy of our country could take out the whole system, Dana Goward, president of the Resilient Navigation Timing Foundation (a group dedicated to protecting GPS), replied, "Oh, absolutely. And they wouldn't necessarily have to attack the satellites. It's much easier to attack the signals. GPS is so integrated into all of our systems that any significant disruption would be catastrophic, almost an existential threat."

