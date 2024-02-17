Preparing for the next round of storms

TechCrunch

Managing a social presence these days can be tough. It's even tougher for those who are experimenting with the new wave of Twitter-like services, like Mastodon, Nostr and Bluesky, where staying active means a lot of duplicate posts to different networks. In addition to scheduling services like Fedica and Postpone, there's now a new app, Nootti, that allows you to post to Mastodon, Nostr and Bluesky from one interface.