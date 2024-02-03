Preparing for the storm: Bay Area sandbag pickup locations

(KRON) – An eastern Pacific low-pressure system rainfall is forecasted for Saturday through Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch, High Wind Advisory, and Wind Advisory for the Bay Area.

Sandbags are utilized in flooding as an effective way to prevent or reduce floodwater damage.

Here are pickup sandbag locations throughout the Bay Area:

San Francisco

Public Works is providing 10 free sandbags leading up to and during severe rainstorms at their operations yard at Marin Street and Kansas Street. Sandbags can be retrieved Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents should bring proof of address.

Oakland

Public Works is providing Oakland residents with up to 10 emergency sandbags and up to 20 feet of plastic sheeting to Oakland residents and business owners at two different locations:

Municipal Service Center, 7101 Edgewater Drive Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Drainage Services Facility, 5921 Shepherd Canyon Road Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



San Pablo

Ten free sandbags are available for the public at John Herbert Davis Park on Folsom Avenue at 17th Street. There is a 10-bag limit.

Santa Clara County

Valley Water offers free-filled sandbags for residents of Santa Clara County. According to Valley Water, the sites are self-served and residents are required to bring their shovels.

Alviso: 5030 N 1st Street, behind George Mayne Elementary School, entrance on Wilson Way behind the school

Morgan Hill: El Toro Fire Station, 18300 Old Monterey Road

Palo Alto: Palo Alto Air Terminal, 1925 Embarcadero Road

San Jose: City Central Service Yard, 1661 Senter Road at Phelan Avenue

San Jose: Santa Clara Valley Water District Winfield Warehouse, Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill Road and Coleman Avenue

Contra Consta County

For these sites, a shovel is needed.

Ambrose Community Center- 3105 Willow Pass Rd, Bay Point Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Bags are located in a large green plastic trash bin on the west side of the parking lot next to the fence line about 3/4 of the way back to the playing field.

Byron Airport- 500 Eagle Court, Byron Open 24 hours, 7 days a week Bags are located in front of the pump house near the flag pole.

County Public Works-2475 Waterbird Way, Martinez Open 24 hours, 7 days a week Bags are in a large gray plastic trash bin located at the parking stall north of the fueling station. The nearest cross street is Imhoff Drive.

Howe Homestead – 2950 Walnut Blvd, Walnut Creek Open 24 hours, 7 days a week Bags and sand are located in the parking lot.

Knightsen Farm Bureau/County Agriculture-3020 Second Street, Knightsen Open 24 hours, 7 days a week. Bags and sand are located at the north end of the parking lot next to the building.

West County Detention Facility-5555 Giant Highway, Richmond Open 24 hours, 7 days a week The bags are in a large gray plastic trash bin. The sand cradle is on the south side of the facility parking area.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.