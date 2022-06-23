Preparing for the summer heat

Time

Carlos del Rio does not mess around when it comes to the health of his 87-year-old mother. “I want to minimize the risk that I’m infected as much as possible before I see her,” del Rio says. It doesn’t take an infectious disease specialist to know that an 87-year-old is a high-risk person, but dual-testing the way del Rio does is not in any formal protocol for how to interact with a person of such advanced years—it’s just a practice he developed on his own.