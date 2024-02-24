Preparing for THEclipse: Ohio State to host solar eclipse astronomy event

A graphic by Ohio State University's alumni association promoting events leading up to the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Ohio State University is putting its spin on this spring's total solar eclipse. Or should we say... THEclipse.

The university's alumni association is hosting a family-friendly event on March 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. led by Ohio State astronomy experts at the Arne Slettebak Planetarium. It was shared in an email titled "Get ready for THEclipse, a play on The Ohio State University.

Members of Ohio State’s astronomy department will guide audiences through interactive shows at the planetarium, located in Smith Laboratory on the Columbus campus. Participants will learn about what to expect during the eclipse and the science behind what you will see in the path of totality on April 8.

The event is free and parking will be complimentary, but space is limited.

Ohio State will announce more eclipse-centric programming in the coming weeks.

