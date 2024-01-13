Preparing for winter weather in Tennessee: What you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter weather can be frightening in the southeast because it’s not common.

The first stop for many Tennesseans when there is a mention of snow is the grocery store. A few extra things you may want to grab while you’re out are canned foods and snacks that don’t need heating in case the power goes out.

Getting your car checked out is also important and it’s always a good idea to have a full tank of gas.

As the temperature drops you may notice your tire pressure light come on. This is common because the air in your tire condenses, and tire pressure can drop one PSI for every 10 degrees outside. Most car’s PSI is between 30 and 35. If your tire pressure is lower than this, it may not be because of the weather.

When it comes to home maintenance, make sure to check your furnace, chimneys, and insulation before winter weather approaches.

Check on your neighbors if power goes out and have a warm winter coat prepared for all family members. Flashlights, portable chargers, and candles need to be stocked.

