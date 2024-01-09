"Preposterous argument": Expert says Trump statements "coming back to haunt him" in immunity hearing

Tatyana Tandanpolie
·7 min read
66
Donald Trump Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Donald Trump Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Things aren't looking good for Donald Trump's immunity claim.

A federal appellate court hearing oral arguments in the former president's appeal in his federal election subversion case strongly suggested Tuesday that it would reject his claims of presidential immunity from criminal charges connected to his effort to overturn the 2020 election results, according to Politico. The three presiding judges appeared deeply skeptical of his argument that a president could not be prosecuted — even for assassinating a rival — if he did not first go through Congress' formal impeachment and conviction process.

“I think it’s paradoxical to say that his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed allows him to violate criminal law,” said Judge Karen Henderson, who was appointed by George H.W. Bush.

Despite the skepticism, the panel of judges, which includes Biden appointees Florence Pan and Michelle Childs, seemed split over how to cast their decision. No matter what they rule, the question will likely be appealed to the Supreme Court for a final determination on whether Trump's Washington, D.C. criminal trial will occur this year.

The trial is currently slated to begin March 4, but will likely be postponed because of the litigation over Trump's immunity claims, which argue he should be shielded from prosecution for his alleged misconduct because he was acting in his official capacity as president. Special counsel Jack Smith has accused the former president of attempting to disenfranchise American voters and defraud the country by peddling false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election and trying to remain in power.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is assigned to oversee the trial, rejected Trump's immunity claim early last month. Trump then filed an appeal on the immunity issue, essentially pausing the trial proceedings until the question is resolved.

Tuesday's hearing lasted over an hour, with the three judges of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals seeming inclined to maintain Chutkan's ruling though their exact reasoning remained unclear, according to Politico.

Trump's lead attorney, John Sauer, argued that allowing Smith's case to go further would set a “republic-shattering” precedent that would allow future presidents to reflexively prosecute their predecessors from opposing parties.

To “authorize the prosecution of a president for his official acts would open a Pandora’s Box from which this nation may never recover,” Sauer argued.

None of the three appeals judges seemed convinced, however. In one instance, Pan asserted that dismissing Trump's prosecution would result in its own slate of negative outcomes for the nation, such as weakening enforcement of criminal laws and the Constitution's pledge that executive power will only go to a duly elected president.

Though mostly directing arguments at the judges, Sauer also took the opportunity to sprinkle in campaign fodder for audiences outside the courtroom, describing Trump as President Joe Biden's “number one political opponent” and “greatest political threat." He later declared in his rebuttal argument near the end of the hearing that Trump was "leading in every poll."

The judges further nipped at Trump's arguments, noting a key discrepancy. Though the former president claimed "absolute" immunity from prosecution for his official acts, his attorneys also said that presidents can be prosecuted for that conduct if they're first impeached and convicted by Congress. Even though a majority of senators voted to convict him, Congress acquitted Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

Pan emphasized that tension, suggesting that if the panel disagreed with the notion that impeachment must precede a president's prosecution, then it must also allow Smith's case to proceed to trial.

“Once you concede that presidents can be prosecuted under some circumstances, your separation of powers argument falls away,” Pan said.

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig also pointed out the holes in the Trump legal team's argument on Tuesday.

"The problem with the argument that Trump's lawyer just staked out, that there has to be an impeachment and conviction before there can be a prosecution, is it leads to absurd results that cannot be the way this works," Honig said.

"Impeachment is entirely different," he continued. "A judgment about whether to impeach could be political, it could be based on any number of factors. That is just a different ballgame altogether than a decision whether to prosecute and eventually convict somebody."

Honig went on to question why Sauer didn't advance the argument presented in the legal team's brief, which referenced a 1982 Supreme Court ruling that found presidents should be protected from civil lawsuits, in which the underlying conduct involved actions taken within the “outer perimeter” the president's official duties.

"The thing that I keep coming back to is they had an easier way — Trump's team had an easier way. They briefed a better way," Honig said. "They just made the traditional argument of what he's charged with doing here is within the scope, within the outer perimeter of his job as president. If they stuck to that, I still think they probably would have had a losing argument, but they wouldn't have had a preposterous argument, and I think they would have had a stronger case to make."

While discussing an instance in Trump's Tuesday hearing when his lawyers were asked about past statements made in his January 2021 impeachment hearings, former Manhattan prosecutor Karen Agnifilo highlighted that "clearly, Trump's arguments in other forums are coming back to haunt him."

“Judges are listening to each other," Agnifilo told CNN. "They're seeing what's happening in other cases or in other forums, and you can't be inconsistent and disingenuous, especially when you speak to the court."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The ex-prosecutor went on to praise the judges for narrowing the number of outstanding concerns of the case, which include whether presidents are immune from criminal prosecution generally, whether double jeopardy could apply, whether the court has jurisdiction to hear the case now given that these appeals typically follow a conviction, and whether one has to be impeached and then convicted in order to be prosecuted via the impeachment judgment clause.

“What I thought that the appellate court did a really excellent job here was narrowing the issues down,” Agnifilo said. “At the end Judge Pan got Mr. Sauer, who represents Trump, to concede that there is no absolute immunity here.”

Because Sauer answered yes to her question about whether prosecution would be proper for a president on the same or related charges if a president had been impeached and convicted by Congress, Pan got the Trump lawyer to concede there is no double jeopardy and no absolute immunity, Agnifilo explained.

"The only remaining issues here are does the impeachment judgment clause require a conviction first in order to do this," she added.

"Trump’s lawyer bobbed and weaved, but was basically pinned to wall by court on position that if court doesn’t accept his impeachment judgment clause argument, he loses," tweeted former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman. "And court won’t accept argument, which is outlandish and illogical."

National security lawyer Bradley Moss said on X/Twitter that he expects the judges to "rule against Trump, and a decision to issue within the next two weeks."

"Scheduling question becomes what happens next: they can do a temporary stay, saying 'you have X days to appeal or this automatically goes into effect', so as to keep this thing expedited," Moss added, before speculating about the potential timeline.

Moss explained that, if the case goes directly to the Supreme Court, he doesn't expect the justices to rule earlier than early March even under an expedited schedule, meaning the case would return to Chutkan by March at the earliest and push the current March 4 trial date back.

"You're likely looking at a trial no early than May at that point," Moss concluded. "[T]ime will tell."

Recommended Stories

  • Trump legal news brief: Appeals court seems poised to reject Trump’s immunity claim

    A three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit appears highly skeptical of the arguments put forth by a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, who claimed that he could not be prosecuted for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election because he was acting as president when he did so.

  • Trump legal news brief: Supreme Court rejects Jack Smith's request for quick ruling on presidential immunity

    The U.S. Supreme Court rejects special counsel Jack Smith’s request to fast-track a ruling on whether presidential immunity protects former President Donald Trump from being prosecuted for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, likely delaying the federal trial.

  • Trump is driving economists crazy — again

    His new plan to impose a 10% tariff on virtually all imports revives all the Trump myths about trade deficits, domestic production, and the cost borne by Americans shoppers.

  • Trump’s big appeals hearing, Michigan’s football championship and Jonathan Majors’s interview

    The stories you need to start your day: Trump’s appeals hearing, Michigan’s football championship and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter

  • All 737-Max 9 jets to remain grounded until Boeing sends new instructions, FAA says

    Boeing’s (BA) efforts to get its grounded 737–9 Max back in service hit a snag after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) deemed its remediation efforts lacking.

  • AI aids nation-state hackers but also helps US spies to find them, says NSA cyber director

    Nation state-backed hackers and criminals are using generative AI in their cyberattacks, but U.S. intelligence is also using artificial intelligence technologies to find malicious activity, according to a senior U.S. National Security Agency official. "We're seeing intelligence operators [and] criminals on those platforms," said Joyce.

  • FTC bans X-Mode from selling phone location data, and orders firm to delete collected data

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has banned the data broker X-Mode Social from sharing or selling users’ sensitive location data, the federal regulator said Tuesday. The first of its kind settlement prohibits X-Mode, now known as Outlogic, from sharing and selling users' sensitive information to others. The settlement will also require the data broker to delete or destroy all the location data it previously collected, along with any products produced from this data, unless the company obtains consumer consent or ensures the data has been de-identified.

  • HBO's The Last of Us has found its Abby

    HBO's The Last of Us has cast one of its most important roles for Season 2. Booksmart and No One Will Save You star Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby in the hit adaptation of Naughty Dog's games.

  • The 5 biggest fantasy football lessons from 2023

    What takeaways will help us conquer 2024 fantasy football drafts and the season as a whole? Andy Behrens reveals his five most important ones.

  • Got a UTI? Vivoo brings the answer to that question closer to home

    The trend we noticed at last year's CES continues: Startups are really curious about your bodily fluids. The company already offers a broad range of at-home tests and launched a new test that can detect urinary tract infections (UTIs). Vivoo's At-Home UTI Test streamlines the diagnostic process for UTIs, which affect an astonishing 150 million people globally each year.

  • Jabra debuts listening mode quick toggles for the Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active earbuds during CES 2024

    Jabra said on Tuesday it will roll out new features and enhancements for its Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active wireless earbuds, which launched in late 2023. The updates, set to roll out in two waves, include improvements to ANC, call clarity and performance in windy conditions.

  • Scammers steal entire driveway from Florida woman's house

    Florida resident Amanda Brochu came home to find her entire driveway missing. Law enforcement officials say she was the victim of an overpayment scam.

  • Weber reveals its more affordable, more versatile Searwood smart grill at CES 2024

    Weber's all-new Searwood smart grill is more versatile than its SmokeFire models, and the company also added connected features to its Summit gad grills.

  • X promises peer-to-peer payments, AI advances in 2024

    Elon Musk has been detailing his vision for X's, formerly Twitter's, transformation into an "everything app," including payments, creator tools, shopping and more, since acquiring the social network over a year ago. In an announcement today, X shared its roadmap for the year ahead, which will include AI-powered experiences and the launch of peer-to-peer payments, among other initiatives. While Musk's time frames to launch products don't always hold up, X has been moving forward to acquire the necessary licenses to handle payment processing over the past several months.

  • Meta to restrict teen Instagram and Facebook accounts from seeing content about self-harm and eating disorders

    Meta is going to automatically limit the type of content that teen Instagram and Facebook accounts can see on the platforms, the company announced on Tuesday. The changes come as Meta has been facing increased scrutiny over claims that its services are harmful to young users. Although Meta already doesn't recommend this type of content to teens in places like Reels and Explore, these new changes mean that this type of content will no longer be shown in Feed and Stories, even if it has been shared by someone a teen follows.

  • PerformYard lands $95M to grow its staff performance management platform

    Employee performance reviews take time and effort -- and aren't always conducted very efficiently. According to surveys, nearly 60% of businesses use basic spreadsheets to track and monitor staff performance, and it takes on average one to two weeks for managers to complete a single employee review. Seeking to make the performance review process easier -- or at least less of a headache than it has been historically -- Ben Hastings and Jon Malpass founded PerformYard, a platform that provides a collection of software-based retention, staff management and upskilling tools.

  • EU checking if Microsoft's OpenAI investment falls under merger rules

    The European Union is checking whether Microsoft's investment in generative AI giant OpenAI is reviewable under the bloc's merger regulations, it said today. The development comes in the wake of the turmoil at OpenAI in late November when the then board voted to oust founder and CEO Sam Altman -- a shock move that triggered an aggressive counter maneuver by OpenAI investor Microsoft, which stepped in to say it was hiring Altman. The episode ended with the return of Altman to lead OpenAI and a new board being appointed -- a configuration that saw the departure of number of members who had voted to remove him.

  • The Supreme Court cases (other than Trump) that matter most to the business world in 2024

    The business world has a lot at stake this year in cases before the Supreme Court that could limit the power of social media, federal agencies and US bankruptcy courts

  • Earnings season will be critical for stocks after rough start to 2024

    Strategists see upcoming earnings reports as an important test of whether stocks' dismal performance in 2024 will continue in the weeks ahead.

  • The Skyted mask makes you quiet enough to take calls even in a library

    The Skyted SIlent Mask borrows technology from newer jet engines to reduce sound by 25 decibels so you can take private calls in public without being overheard.