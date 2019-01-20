Get Prepped for the Camping Days Ahead With REI's Clearance Sale

From Popular Mechanics

The middle of January isn't the best time for braving the outdoors, but it is the best time to save big on camping and hiking gear for when those warmer days arrive.

REI's discounting several thousand items up to 50 percent off as part of its January Clearance Sale. Here are the things we're personally adding to our carts.

Coats/Jackets/Shirts

REI Stratocloud Down Hoodie: $94, down from $190.

REI Vaporrush Windstopper: $79, down from $180.

REI High Country Down Parka: $110, down from $160.

REI Heliovale Insulated Jacket: $119, down from $200.

REI Pike Street Rain Jacket: $110, down from $160.

REI Essential Rain Jacket: $35, down from $70.

REI Stormrealm Jacket: $128, down $250.

REI Stormhenge Jacket: $174, down from $250.

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket: $175, down from $250.

Cotopaxi Sambaya Hooded Fleece Jacket: $98, down from $150.

The North Face Corefire Down Jacket: $243, down from $350.

Columbia Catacomb Crest 3-in-1 Jacket: $165, down from $330.

Columbia Whirlibird 3-in-1 Jacket: $110, down from $220.

United By Blue Bison Puffer: $135, down from $228.

The North Face Stayside Shirt: $60, down from $80.

REI Wallace Lake Henley: $35, down from $50.

The North Face Terry Henley Shirt: $33, down from $45.

United By Blue Stripe Shirt: $33, down from $68.

Backpacks

REI Flash 45 Pack: $80, down from $150.

REI Trail 70: $100, down from $190.

Oprey Kestral 38 Pack: $95, down from $160.

Knives/Blades:

Benchmade Locking Knife: $73, down from $100.

Gerber Junior Gator Machete: $12, down from $20.

Gerber Airlift Folding Knife: $15, down from $25.

NRS Voss Serrated Knife: $28, down from $35.

RNGR ST-2 Knife: $22, down from $45.

Swiss Army Huntsman Wood Knife: $37, down from $50.

Water Bottles:

Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth 18 oz.: $21, down from $30.

Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth 24 oz.: $24, down from $35.

Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth 32 oz.: $28, down from $40.

Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth 40 oz.: $30, down from $43.

Hydro Flask Coffee Flask 20 oz.: $21, down from $30.

Hydro Flask Food Flask: $25, down from $35.

Hydro Flask Growler 64 oz.: $45, down from $65.

Camping Gear :

BioLite Wood Burning Cookstove: $60, down from $80.

Goal Zero Sherpa 50 Power Bank: $125, down from $250.

Goal Zero Quad Light set: $63, down from $90.

Goal Zero Switch 10 Portable Charger: $25, down from $40.

Celestron Nature Binoculars 10x32: $90, down from $120.

Diamond Apollo Lantern: $40, down from $50.

MPOWERD Luci Lantern: $18, down from $25.

LuminAid PackLite: $22, down from $30.

ENO Double Hammock: $63, down from $85.

Kammock Roo Double Hammock: $59, down from $100.

Kelty Cosmic Down 20: $127, down from $180.

Big Agnes King Solomon 15: $280, down from $400.

REI Kingdom 6 Tent: $285, down from $440.

Yakima SkyRise 3 Rooftop Tent: $1,000, down from $1,500.

MSR Mutha Hubba 3-Person Tent: $300, down from $500.

REI Flexlite Camping Chair: $50, down from $80.

Therm-a-rest Treo Chair: $50, down from $100.

Hiking:

Black Diamond Ergo Cork Hiking Poles:$93, down from $125.

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp:$30, down from $40.

Black Diamond Cosmo Headlamp: $22, down from $30

