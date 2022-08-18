Prepping for LDW? Solo Stove has hot Labor Day deals on Reviewed-approved outdoor fire pits

Save $180 on a Solo Stove Bonfire pit and stand just in time for Labor Day weekend.

If you're planning a LDW barbecue or backyard party in an effort to soak up the last few days of warm weather, we have a suggestion. Solo Stove is behind one of Reviewed's favorite outdoor fire pits and right now, you can save up to 35% on some of the best models. Pull out your stylish fall garb, light up an outdoor fire pit and enjoy a quintessential fall evening this Labor Day.

For a limited time, shoppers can enjoy hot discounts on Solo Stove's portable fire pits and accessories. With up to 35% off fire pits and up to $200 off add-ons like lids, shields and sticks, it’s easy to get everything you need for a perfect summer bonfire at a discount. You can get both the fire pit and accessories together with bundles up to $630 off. That means you can get the Solo Stove Bonfire pit with a supportive stand for $289.99—that's $180 off its list price of $469.99.

The Solo Stove sale features the best-selling portable Bonfire fire pit—a tried-and-tested favorite of Reviewed’s, and one of the best fire pits we’ve ever tested. Standout features include its ability to start quickly, make a virtually smoke-free fire and fit standard logs so you don’t need to buy special wood. Typically ringing up at $399.99, you can take home the backyard essential for just $259.99 today, saving you $140.

"The design is not only gorgeous to look at, but it also makes building and maintaining a campfire easier than ever," our tester said. "Add in that it’s light enough to be portable and smokeless when used properly, and you may never want to use a camping fire pit again!"

The Solo Stove Yukon has plenty of space for you and your house guests and is currently $340 off during this sizzling sale.

At just 14 inches tall, the Bonfire is great for easy transport during camping and beach trips, but if you’re looking for a statement piece for your backyard barbecue, the Yukon is perfect. At 17 inches tall, the pit has plenty of fire space and uses Solo Stove’s 360° Airflow Design for a low-smoke burn. The Yukon bundle, which includes a stand to protect your deck, grass or concrete from burns, is ringing up at just $509.99, saving you a remarkable $340 off its regular $849.99 price.

It’s fun and easy to turn the heat up this Labor Day weekend with Solo Stove’s fire pits so be quick to catch these can’t-miss deals before they disappear.

