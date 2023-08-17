Prepping for the Montana Multi-Cultural Fair
Some 'Big Brother' viewers question the fairness of an audio-based competition when one of the houseguests is deaf.
Snapchat's My AI feature, an in-app AI chatbot launched earlier this year with its fair share of controversy, briefly appeared to have a mind of its own. "My Snapchat AI posted a random 1 second story and isn't replying to me AND IM FREAKED OUT," posted one user, @RyanJKrul on X (formerly Twitter). Did Snapchat Ai just add a picture of my wall/ceiling to their Snapchat story?
Housing starts for both new single- and multi-family units increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.452 million units.
Lyme disease treatments are often considered experimental.
The NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil has been a beauty editor secret for years.
“I think it was unnecessary," Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor, said on Fox News. He argued that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should have stood aside after the special counsel’s office brought charges against former President Donald Trump in two cases.
As the genre turns 50, hip-hop legends, fans and more are helping to mark the musical milestone. Here's why.
"Sorry, Kiefer," the actor-turned-filmmaker says when recounting how "Young Guns" director wanted Sutherland for the lead role.
Jabra is preparing a pair of earbud refreshes with some high-tech features. The Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds look to be a refresh that combines elements from the Elite 7 Active and the well-reviewed Elite 7 Pro earbuds. The company also seems to be skipping an iteration, as it's also reportedly prepping the Jabra Elite 10 earbuds.
Don't even think about boarding without these travel necessities.
"I think this might have been an accident."
The tides may have turned after the comedian posted a preview of the full-length music video, featuring a different woman.
It's also a cookie rack, taco holder, veggie strainer and so much more. Save nearly 35%.
Ford has resumed F-150 Lightning production after a retooling period. Following a six-week shutdown to expand and prep the plant for quicker turnarounds and higher output, the automaker has reopened its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. That should help Ford meet the demand for the popular EV after its recent $10,000 price drop spurred a sixfold spike in orders.
It may be a heat wave outside, but my heart is screaming for PSLs.
Over the course of the last few years, venture investment platform OurCrowd has become Israel's most active venture investor, with over 400 portfolio companies across 42 funds. The platform allows accredited investors to invest in the startups in the OurCrowd portfolio, but until now, they had to do so by first converting their local currency to U.S. dollars and then wire it. "With the globalization of the startup world, advanced fintech which is multi-currency is a game changer," said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved.
In an interview, Aaron Rodgers explained why he took a pay cut.
As generative AI enters the mainstream, crowdfunding platform Kickstarter has struggled to formulate a policy that satisfies parties on all sides of the debate. Most of the generative AI tools used to create art and text today, including Stable Diffusion and ChatGPT, were trained on publicly available images and text from the web. The groups behind these AI tools argue that they're protected by fair use doctrine -- at least in the U.S. But content creators don't necessarily agree, particularly where AI-generated content -- or the AI tools themselves -- are being monetized.
Save over 40% on these triangle-shaped corner adhesives.
Twitter appears to be prepping a feature that allows verified organizations on the platform to post job listings on their profiles. Although Twitter hasn't officially announced the job postings feature yet, some verified organizations have already been able to post job listings under their Twitter bios on their profiles. The job listings take interested applicants directly to the company's website, where they can learn more about the position and submit an application.