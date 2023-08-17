Prepping for the Montana Multi-Cultural Fair

TechCrunch

Over the course of the last few years, venture investment platform OurCrowd has become Israel's most active venture investor, with over 400 portfolio companies across 42 funds. The platform allows accredited investors to invest in the startups in the OurCrowd portfolio, but until now, they had to do so by first converting their local currency to U.S. dollars and then wire it. "With the globalization of the startup world, advanced fintech which is multi-currency is a game changer," said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved.