‘Preschool-aged’ boy hit by car in Clearwater Beach, airlifted to St. Pete hospital

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A small child was hospitalized Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Clearwater Beach, police said.

According to a release, first responders arrived South Gulfview Boulevard after getting a call about a car hitting a “preschool aged boy.”

DeSantis staff blocked records, retaliated against those who wanted to release them, ex-FDLE officers say

The Clearwater Police Department said the child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Officers were still at the scene as of this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.