This preschool director can't find good job candidates. And they need to fill jobs.

Students at Bethany Early Childhood Education Center in Fishersville.

FISHERSVILLE — Jayme Wilkinson feels like she's on a never-ending conveyer belt, but she's not getting out a good enough product.

She's the director of Bethany Early Childhood Education Center. She has been for the past five years.

Except now, she's never seen it like this.

Over the past year and half, it's been increasingly harder to hire people.

"I just don't feel like I get good candidates," she said.

She's hiring right now and she's only received three applications. Of the candidates she is getting for open jobs, they don't have experience.

"What that means is that we have to spend more time and money and resources to try to train them," Wilkinson said. "Which in turn, sort of leads to us not being able to pay (as much). Right now we're paying $11 an hour which is a wage, but it's hard for us because we're a private business. So we can't really compete with other places that pay $15 an hour. So we don't get good candidates or ones that have the experience."

When she took over as director five years ago, the school went through a purge — there were about 12 jobs that were up for re-hiring. At that time, Wilkinson was getting between 50 to 80 applicants per job. The majority of those applicants had experience and notable qualifications.

"When I say some experience, maybe like a year at least, of sort of being in a classroom and working with kids, because childcare is not as easy as people think it is," she said.

With enrollment increasing, Wilkinson needs the help. With a capacity of 70 students, they currently have 30 on a waiting list. The school serves children ages 2 to 6 years old, with preschool during the day and extended care into the evening. The monies collected from tuition pays the staff. Bethany Lutheran Church allows them to use the church for their business.

Jayme Wilkinson, director of Bethany Early Childhood Education Center in Fishersville.

The school has a team of 15 people, but needs 18 staff members.

"Realistically, it would be better if we could actually have to watch because of the amount of children we have," she said.

Wilkinson said she's been lucky that there's been little turnover since COVID started, but they are in need of more help. The problem she's facing now is once they do hire someone, they have to train them, which they do. Then they leave.

To work at the school, employees need CPR training, first aid, Medication Administration Training (MAT) and more. Some training is free, but normally, Wilkinson said they're shelling out about $200 for new hires that need training certifications to be in the classroom.

"I'll interview who applies, and we hire them, and we use time and money and train them. Sometimes they stay and sometimes they don't.

"We make it work," Wilkinson added. "We train the people that we have and we make it so we are all able to work and do our jobs. My outlook is that I am sort of prepared to stay in this cycle we're in and make the best of it."

Statewide numbers

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in October there was a reduction of 28,000 job openings in the Commonwealth from September’s record-setting 336,000 figure, with 16% fewer Virginia hires.

A student at Bethany Early Childhood Education Center in Fishersville.

The number of hires also dropped in October — fell by 29,000 to 153,000, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said, also making it the largest decrease in hires among the states.

Virginia's number of quits also decreased in October, making it 6% lower than in September, but the number was still elevated.

Job opening rates and the quit rates in the state remained elevated in October — opening rate at 7.2% and quit rate at 2.7%.

Staying home and not returning to work

A Foundation of Government Accountability study showed that millions of Americans are staying home, rather than returning to work. According to the study, 500,000 new jobs were projected in September, but only 194,000 were filled.

In five of the last six months, job openings hit new record highs, the study said, so there are more jobs available than people who are looking for work.

Emmie Skye, who responded to a Staunton VA Facebook group post, offered some insight into why some may not be returning to work.

"It has to do with the costs of childcare, and I do believe it's preventing a lot of mothers from working in our community," she wrote in a message. "This is speaking from a mother's perspective. It's becoming much cheaper to just have one working spouse versus having two working spouses and a majority of that income going to pay for childcare."

