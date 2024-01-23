Preschool is expensive. An Arizona county is trying to do something about it

As families across Arizona struggle to afford childcare for their young children, Pima County is in its third year helping fund preschool for children from low-income households.

Elenna Romero, 25, is a single mother of two. She's able to go to college while working and raising her children because of the Pima Early Education Program scholarships.

When Romero had her first child in high school, finding a way to afford childcare and go to school was stressful. She would drop off her child at daycare before going to school, pick him up after school, and leave him with her father before working nights to pay for childcare.

“It was pretty expensive and time-consuming,” she said. “It was exhausting.”

Now with her second child in preschool, Romero is working to accomplish her dreams by studying business at Pima Community College thanks to funding from the county to help her pay for childcare.

Romero is just one of the many parents who have benefitted from Pima Early Education Program Scholarships. In 2023, the program paid for 1,356 children from low-income households to attend preschool. The county also collaborated with school districts to open 17 additional preschool classes funded by Pima County’s scholarships.

Scholarships are given directly to the providers, and available for families with 3- or 4-year-old children, and 5-year-olds not in kindergarten. Families are eligible if their incomes are up to 300% of the federal poverty level.

Elenna Romero, 25, and her youngest son Noah, 3, at Reid Park in Tucson on Jan. 22, 2024.

This means a family of four that makes under $90,000, or a family of two that makes under $59,160, may qualify for the program.

Pima County is just one of several local governments around the state that have worked to increase access to preschool. Cities like Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Mesa have also funded initiatives to make preschool accessible to low-income families.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors allocated $30 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act to pay for three years of the program. At the beginning of the program’s fourth year, funding will come from a secondary property tax that funds the Library District. School districts and other local governments have also allocated funding for the program including Tucson, Marana, and Oro Valley.

How did the program start?

The idea for the program started in 2015 when a group of citizens concerned about the lack and affordability of childcare in Tucson came together to run an initiative called Strong Start Tucson, or Proposition 204.

The ballot measure was defeated at the polls in 2017. Critics were unhappy the proposed funding would only cover children in Tucson, and that its source of funding was a sales tax.

After the defeat, a group of voters formed a coalition and approached the county Board of Supervisors with a proposal to help fund early education programs.

Penelope Jacks is one of the members who helped lead the effort, and the former chair of Strong Start Tucson.

“It was very frustrating right at the beginning,” Jacks said about support from the board. “But then the personnel at the county changed on the county board of supervisors, and they became much more progressive.”

Elenna Romero, 25, at Reid Park in Tucson on Jan. 22, 2024. A single mother of two sons, Romero was able to go to school and save money to buy her house while working and taking care of her children thanks to funding from Pima Early Education Program scholarships.

In 2020, former educator Rex Scott was elected to the board along with Supervisors Adelita Grijalva and Matt Heinz, who supported the proposal.

“I think it’s the most important expenditure in our budget,” Scott said.

He reiterated the necessity of preschool attendance.

“Preschool is not a luxury. It’s not a frill. It’s a necessity,” Scott said. “We don’t want low-income families in Pima County to have any lesser access to preschool than families that can afford to pay that cost.”

Why is preschool important?

Supporters of the program tout the array of research showing how preschool can contribute to reducing poverty.

Studies have shown children attending high-quality early education programs and childcare are more likely to graduate from high school, attend college, and have higher incomes. Those children are also less likely to be involved in the criminal justice system.

According to a 2017 report on the effects of pre-kindergarten, studies often find disadvantaged children and dual language learners benefit the most from pre-kindergarten. However, all students benefit from preschool.

“Convincing evidence shows that children attending a diverse array of state and school district pre-k programs are more ready for school at the end of their pre-k year than children who do not attend pre-k,” the report stated.

Research also points to the economic impact of the lack of affordable preschool.

According to a 2023 report by the nonprofit ReadyNation, the lack of accessible childcare has resulted in an annual economic cost of $4.7 billion in lost earnings, productivity and revenue in Arizona.

The report also found infant care in a center in Arizona averages $14,040 per year, more than one year of in-state public college tuition.

Scott said supporting early education also has an economic development benefit.

While the Arizona Department of Economic Security offers childcare subsidies, it only serves 30% of eligible children, according to the ReadyNation report. Pima County's program is helping fill that gap, allowing parents like Romero to improve their career prospects.

“Once the childcare started, I was able to attend more at work and be promoted at work, able to save money to buy a house … It’s allowed me to go to school and further my career,” Romero said.

