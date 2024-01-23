Preschool is expensive. An Arizona county is trying to do something about it

Sarah Lapidus, Arizona Republic
·5 min read

As families across Arizona struggle to afford childcare for their young children, Pima County is in its third year helping fund preschool for children from low-income households.

Elenna Romero, 25, is a single mother of two. She's able to go to college while working and raising her children because of the Pima Early Education Program scholarships.

When Romero had her first child in high school, finding a way to afford childcare and go to school was stressful. She would drop off her child at daycare before going to school, pick him up after school, and leave him with her father before working nights to pay for childcare.

“It was pretty expensive and time-consuming,” she said. “It was exhausting.”

Now with her second child in preschool, Romero is working to accomplish her dreams by studying business at Pima Community College thanks to funding from the county to help her pay for childcare.

Romero is just one of the many parents who have benefitted from Pima Early Education Program Scholarships. In 2023, the program paid for 1,356 children from low-income households to attend preschool. The county also collaborated with school districts to open 17 additional preschool classes funded by Pima County’s scholarships.

Scholarships are given directly to the providers, and available for families with 3- or 4-year-old children, and 5-year-olds not in kindergarten. Families are eligible if their incomes are up to 300% of the federal poverty level.

Elenna Romero, 25, and her youngest son Noah, 3, at Reid Park in Tucson on Jan. 22, 2024.
Elenna Romero, 25, and her youngest son Noah, 3, at Reid Park in Tucson on Jan. 22, 2024.

This means a family of four that makes under $90,000, or a family of two that makes under $59,160, may qualify for the program.

Pima County is just one of several local governments around the state that have worked to increase access to preschool. Cities like Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Mesa have also funded initiatives to make preschool accessible to low-income families.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors allocated $30 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act to pay for three years of the program. At the beginning of the program’s fourth year, funding will come from a secondary property tax that funds the Library District. School districts and other local governments have also allocated funding for the program including Tucson, Marana, and Oro Valley.

How did the program start?

The idea for the program started in 2015 when a group of citizens concerned about the lack and affordability of childcare in Tucson came together to run an initiative called Strong Start Tucson, or Proposition 204.

The ballot measure was defeated at the polls in 2017. Critics were unhappy the proposed funding would only cover children in Tucson, and that its source of funding was a sales tax.

After the defeat, a group of voters formed a coalition and approached the county Board of Supervisors with a proposal to help fund early education programs.

Penelope Jacks is one of the members who helped lead the effort, and the former chair of Strong Start Tucson.

“It was very frustrating right at the beginning,” Jacks said about support from the board. “But then the personnel at the county changed on the county board of supervisors, and they became much more progressive.”

Elenna Romero, 25, at Reid Park in Tucson on Jan. 22, 2024. A single mother of two sons, Romero was able to go to school and save money to buy her house while working and taking care of her children thanks to funding from Pima Early Education Program scholarships.
Elenna Romero, 25, at Reid Park in Tucson on Jan. 22, 2024. A single mother of two sons, Romero was able to go to school and save money to buy her house while working and taking care of her children thanks to funding from Pima Early Education Program scholarships.

In 2020, former educator Rex Scott was elected to the board along with Supervisors Adelita Grijalva and Matt Heinz, who supported the proposal.

“I think it’s the most important expenditure in our budget,” Scott said.

He reiterated the necessity of preschool attendance.

“Preschool is not a luxury. It’s not a frill. It’s a necessity,” Scott said. “We don’t want low-income families in Pima County to have any lesser access to preschool than families that can afford to pay that cost.”

Why is preschool important?

Supporters of the program tout the array of research showing how preschool can contribute to reducing poverty.

Studies have shown children attending high-quality early education programs and childcare are more likely to graduate from high school, attend college, and have higher incomes. Those children are also less likely to be involved in the criminal justice system.

According to a 2017 report on the effects of pre-kindergarten, studies often find disadvantaged children and dual language learners benefit the most from pre-kindergarten. However, all students benefit from preschool.

“Convincing evidence shows that children attending a diverse array of state and school district pre-k programs are more ready for school at the end of their pre-k year than children who do not attend pre-k,” the report stated.

Research also points to the economic impact of the lack of affordable preschool.

According to a 2023 report by the nonprofit ReadyNation, the lack of accessible childcare has resulted in an annual economic cost of $4.7 billion in lost earnings, productivity and revenue in Arizona.

The report also found infant care in a center in Arizona averages $14,040 per year, more than one year of in-state public college tuition.

Scott said supporting early education also has an economic development benefit.

While the Arizona Department of Economic Security offers childcare subsidies, it only serves 30% of eligible children, according to the ReadyNation report. Pima County's program is helping fill that gap, allowing parents like Romero to improve their career prospects.

“Once the childcare started, I was able to attend more at work and be promoted at work, able to save money to buy a house … It’s allowed me to go to school and further my career,” Romero said.

Reach the reporter at sarah.lapidus@gannett.com. The Republic’s coverage of southern Arizona is funded, in part, with a grant from Report for America. Support Arizona news coverage with a tax-deductible donation at supportjournalism.azcentral.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pima County program decreases barriers to preschool access

Recommended Stories

  • How African startups raised funding in 2023

    After defying the global funding slowdown of 2022, VC investments in African startups dropped considerably last year, mirroring the situation in other regions where capital taps were significantly turned off. Data trackers set the amount raised by African startups in 2023 at between $2.9 billion and $4.1 billion, from $4.6 billion to $6.5 billion in total funding the previous year. With equity funding becoming rare, several startups found it hard to survive, leading them to either cut down their teams or scale down operations and, in some cases, close shop.

  • The New Hampshire primary, wild weather swings and Ariana Grande's new Billboard record

    The stories you need to start your day: What to expect at the New Hampshire primary, wild weather swings and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter

  • Big polluters pay millions for 'carbon offsets' — but do they really help the climate?

    Many celebrities and corporations fund pro-climate projects to counteract the emissions they produce. A lot of experts say the system simply doesn't work.

  • The Morning After: Alphabet cuts jobs at its moonshot labs

    The biggest news stories this morning: Apple launches iOS 17.3, Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 raises $2.5 million for cancer research, How Disney’s A Real Bug’s Life docu-series turns insects into giants.

  • New Hampshire primary: Live updates and results

    Polls are open in New Hampshire, where voters are casting their ballots in the first-in-the-nation primary.

  • 'De-Googled' smartphone company Murena launches own-brand mobile network

    Murena, a French startup that sells "de-Googled" smartphones replete with its own flavor of Android, is launching an own-brand mobile network as it throws its hat into the fast-growing mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) ring. Murena Mobile, as the new service is called, is built atop T-Mobile and is available to U.S. customers only. Available plans range from 4GB data at $35/month through to unlimited data which costs $65, with unlimited calls and texts available across the board.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: A historic night for hoops

    In today's edition: A rare scoring night in the NBA, Patrick Mahomes' playoff dominance, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.

  • Sequoia backs Coana to help companies prioritise vulnerabilities using 'code aware' software analysis

    Silicon Valley venture capital (VC) juggernaut Sequoia is backing a fledgling Danish startup to build a next-gen software composition analysis (SCA) tool, one that promises to help companies filter through the noise and identify vulnerabilities that are a genuine threat. For context, most software contains at least some open source components, many of which are out-of-date and irregularly -- if at all -- maintained. This has led to all manner of security flaws, such as Log4Shell which impacted the open source Java logging framework Log4j and led to breaches impacting high-profile organisations such as a U.S. Federal agency which failed to patch the bug.

  • Open source vector database startup Qdrant raises $28M

    Qdrant, the company behind the eponymous open source vector database, has raised $28 million in a Series A round of funding led by Spark Capital. Founded in 2021, Berlin-based Qdrant is seeking to capitalize on the burgeoning AI revolution, targeting developers with an open source vector search engine and database -- an integral part of generative AI, which requires relationships be drawn between unstructured data (e.g. As per Gartner data, unstructured data makes up around 90% of all new enterprise data, and is growing three times faster than its structured counterpart.

  • The stock market took a long pause between record highs. History says this is great news.

    After going two years without a record close, history says the wait will be worth it for stock market bulls.

  • TurboTax maker Intuit faces FTC ban on advertising 'free' services

    The Commission found Intuit's actions to be misleading.

  • Amazon's fan-favorite leggings are on sale for just $19 (down from $29), today only

    Once you own a pair of these, you'll never shell out for those pricey alternatives again.

  • Philips Hue's new outdoor Dymera wall lights beam up and down

    Philips Hue is expanding its outdoor smart lighting lineup with a new model called Dymera that beams both up and down, allowing dramatic effects for your home's exterior.

  • TikTok is reportedly laying off workers to cut costs

    TikTok is one of the latest companies to be hit by layoffs sweeping across tech industry over the past year.

  • Apple will pay artists more to have a spatial audio version on Apple Music

    Apple will pay additional royalties starting this month to artists if they have a spatial audio version on Apple Music, according to multiple reports. The company will pay up to 10% additional royalty if an artist has all their songs in spatial audio, per a report by 9to5Mac. The extra money doesn't depend on users playing the spatial audio version, though.

  • AC Ventures closes its new $210M Indonesia-focused fund

    In the middle of a long funding winter, AC Ventures’ latest news will give Southeast Asian startups hope. The Jakarta, Indonesia–based venture firm announced today it has raised $210 million, finishing the final close on its fifth fund, called ACV Fund V. Limited partners include the World’s Bank’s IFC and investors from the United States, the Middle East and North Asia. AC Ventures has already started investing from Fund V in startups like Indonesian electric vehicle maker MAKA Motors and sustainable farming startup Koltiva.

  • Arizona has the worst road rage in America, study says

    Car subscription service Finn's recent study found that Arizonans are the angriest in America, while a shocking number of Montanans die on the roads each year.

  • Plural, the VC led by founders, pulls together a new $432M fund to back European startups

    European VC Plural has carved out a reputation for itself as being one of the few VCs in the region started and led by entrepreneurs who grew their own startups. Its founders include Taavet Hinrikus from TransferWise/Wise; Sten Tamkivi; and Ian Hogarth, the founder of Songkick who more recently has also added a role with the U.K. government in AI safety strategy. Now Plural itself is scaling up, with a fresh €400 million fund to back what Hogarth refers to as "transformational" startups in the region, bringing more operational know-how to get them running as businesses.

  • Working-class Americans: Tell us what you want

    Politicians are desperately trying to figure out how to appease working-class voters. Let us know if they're getting it right by taking our survey.

  • Report: Titans to hire Bengals OC Brian Callahan as next head coach

    Brian Callahan spent the last five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals as their offensive coordinator, and helped lead the team on a Super Bowl run with Joe Burrow.