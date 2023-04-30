Preschool teacher arrested during ‘nap time’ after body found, California cops say

Two people, including a preschool teacher, are accused of killing a man whose body was found rolled down a hill near Santa Cruz, California officials say.

Someone reported finding the body of Oliver Waterfall, 24, of San Jose at 7 p.m. April 11 near Highway 9, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department reported in a news release.

The county coroner’s office discovered Waterfall had been killed by a gunshot wound, sheriff’s officials said.

On Wednesday, April 26, investigators arrested Dennis Novoa, 27, of San Jose and Diana Ornelas, 22, of Santa Clara on charges of murder, the release said.

Ornelas was arrested at the Children’s Center of the Stanford Community, a preschool on the Stanford campus where she worked as a teacher, SFGate reported.

An email to parents said authorities arrested Ornelas during “nap time” outside the presence of children, The Stanford Daily reported. University officials said Ornelas was no longer a campus employee.

Investigators said Novoa and Ornelas knew Waterfall and described the crime as “personal in nature,” the sheriff’s office said.

They ask that anyone with information call 831-4547702.

Santa Cruz is a city of 62,000 people about 75 miles south of San Francisco.

