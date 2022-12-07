Preschool teacher took sexually explicit photos of kids in his Florida class, feds say

A former Florida preschool teacher will serve 120 years in prison for sexually abusing his students to make child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Trevor Alec Hruby, 24, of Gainesville, pleaded “guilty to four counts of production of child pornography,” federal officials said in a Dec. 6 news release.

“Between December 2020 and September 2021, while employed at a local preschool and daycare center, Hruby sexually victimized and produced sexually explicit images of numerous children in his care,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office reports.

“The images were found in Hruby’s possession and involved minors under the age of 6.”

Investigators described the activities as “heinous,” and noted Hruby abused “his position of authority” to exploit the children he was supposed to be protecting at the preschool.

The incidents took place at A Child’s Dream Preschool in northwest Gainesville, “where Hruby worked as a teacher,” according to the Gainesville Police Department.

The allegations came to light when “a 3-year-old girl told an investigator that Hruby sexually battered her with his hand during nap time,” according to The Gainesville Sun. “Surveillance video also shows Hruby intentionally moving the girl from her cot to one that is out of the camera’s direct view,” the newspaper reported.

He was initially arrested Sept. 14, 2021, on a charge of “sexual battery of a child under 12 years of age,” police said. However, continued investigation led to charges of producing and possessing child pornography, federal officials reported in a July 1 news release.

Gainesville police suspect there may be other victims among children left in Hruby’s care.

“Subsequent investigation by GPD detectives revealed concerning information that Hruby advertised babysitting services online and had previous employment in the Gainesville area that put him in close contact with young children on a daily basis,” police said in a news release.

Story continues

In addition to his 120-year prison sentence, Hruby must pay $142,500 in restitution to be used for victims’ counseling, officials said.

He continues to face related state charges, which will be prosecuted by the Florida State Attorney’s Office, officials said.

Medicine meant for students replaced with Aleve by school staffer, Florida cops say

He rode bike 3 hours to ‘impregnate’ Florida child, feds say. Undercover cop showed up

Teen in ‘Scream’ killer outfit boards school bus in ill-timed prank, Florida cops say