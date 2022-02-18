Preschooler helps police find missing 65-year-old with Alzheimer’s, Arkansas cops say

A missing 65-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease was rescued thanks to a tip received by a preschooler, Arkansas police say.

Police in Fayetteville were searching for 65-year-old Tony Joab on Wednesday, Feb. 16, after the man left his home sometime that morning. Officers knocked on doors of nearby homes hoping to find any clues as to where he was.

It was rainy and dark when officers were nearly out of options, but a boy named Ezekiel gave them the clue they needed.

“Ezekiel told officers he saw the missing man in the woods by his school at recess hours earlier. It was the tip that helped save Mr. Joab,” police said.

Officers expanded their search to those woods, where they found Joab, according to police.

Police officers and firefighters visited Ezekiel’s preschool on Friday, Feb. 18, to thank him for the “sole tip” that helped them rescue Joab.

“Ezekiel said the whole situation was a ‘criracle’ which is a mixture of crazy and a miracle,” police said.