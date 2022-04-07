Preschooler’s lunch bag had meth inside, Louisiana cops say. Mom faces charges

A Louisiana girl arrived at day care with drugs in her lunch bag after authorities say her mom accidentally put them there.

The woman from West Monroe faces several charges after she’s accused of sending her daughter to day care with meth, Xanax and other drugs on April 5, according to Louisiana State Police.

A staff member contacted troopers after the woman dropped off her 4-year-old at the care facility in Ouachita Parish, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by McClatchy News. A search of the girl’s lunch bag turned up “one gram of methamphetamine, five and one half dosage units of clonazepam and one half of a xanax bar,” the report reads.

When troopers showed up at her home, the woman told investigators she had an “eight ball” of meth in her room, the affidavit says. She said she misplaced the drugs discovered in her daughter’s lunch bag — which she purchased for $75 the day before — and was looking for them.

More drugs were found during a search of her home, including nine grams of meth, digital scales and plastic baggies typically used for distribution, according to state police.

She was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on multiple drug charges before bonding out Wednesday, April 6, online records show.

