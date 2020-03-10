Preschooler shows off dance moves after she's eliminated from musical chairs

A preschooler who was booted from musical chairs didn't let the loss kill her spunky spirit.

On Feb. 26, 4-year-old Chrislyn Green was the first to be eliminated during the game. As her fellow students continued, Chrislyn grabbed the teacher's phone and began recording her dance moves on the side.

The hilarious video has been viewed nearly 250,000 times on .

"I saw her teacher tagged me so I pressed play and I said, 'Oh my god. You danced at school and got it on camera?'" mom Diamond Gore of Nashville, Tennessee, told "Good Morning America." "And, 'You have so many views. What is going on?'"

The teacher, Miss Alexis, shared the video of Chrislyn showing off her moves and asking "viewers" to "like and subscribe" to her "channel."

Gore said her daughter is influenced by dance videos on YouTube. She and her 5-year-old brother Roman learn choreography from Michael Jackson videos.

Gore added that the video captured Chrislyn's daughter to a tee.

