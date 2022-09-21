Prescott man arrested on suspicion of selling stolen catalytic converters

Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
·2 min read
Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives arrested a man on Sept. 8 on suspicion of selling stolen catalytic converters over the past 18 months.

DPS announced that it, in coordination with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Prescott Valley Police Department, arrested 39-year-old Todd Dawkins of Prescott. Investigators searched Dawkins’ home where they found approximately 350 catalytic converters estimated to be worth over $250,000.

Dawkins was later indicted on numerous criminal charges that included fraudulent schemes and artifices, trafficking in stolen property, illegal control of an enterprise and money laundering.

Catalytic converters, a popular target

Across the nation, there has been a dramatic increase in catalytic converter thefts since 2019.

Arizona alone saw a jump from just 142 thefts in 2020 to 2,046 in 2021 – a 1,340% increase – according to BeenVerified, an online database for public records information. In the Valley, there were 67 cases of stolen catalytic converters in 2019. Thefts skyrocketed to 4,718 last year.

Catalytic converters are a popular target for thieves, as their catalysts in the gas-changing chemical reaction are made from an assortment of metals.

According to the website CARFAX, catalytic converters include platinum along with two other similar — and even more precious metals — rhodium and palladium, making the part vary both in resale and scrap value.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill this year making it illegal for someone to solicit a used catalytic converter or purchase the platinum metal parts of a converter unless it is in direct connection to selling or installing a new catalytic converter.

The bill also requires anyone buying a catalytic converter to send a record of the purchase to the Arizona Department of Transportation

How to safeguard your catalytic converter

Hi-Tech Car Care, a repair shop in Phoenix, recommended people have their converter’s serial number etched into the part along with an installation such as a shield or lock that makes stealing the converter much more difficult.

AAA recommends people park their vehicle in a secure location such as a garage or a well-lit area at the very least.

According to a 2022 study by Carfax, these are the 10 cars that are targeted most for these kinds of thefts nationwide:

  • 1985-2021 Ford F-Series pickup trucks (F-150, F-250, etc.)

  • 1989-2020 Honda Accord

  • 2007-17 Jeep Patriot

  • 1990-2022 Ford Econoline vans

  • 1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks

  • 2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox

  • 1997-2020 Honda CR-V

  • 1987-2019 Toyota Camry

  • 2011-17 Chrysler 200

  • 2001-21 Toyota Prius

CARFAX based this list off of service reports for catalytic converter replacements from more than 60,000 service shops across the country, focusing on service records from 2019 through the first three months of 2022.

Reporters Sam Burdette and Gloria Rebecca Gomez contributed to this article.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

