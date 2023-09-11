A woman was shot by Prescott police after she pointed a gun at them, according to a news release from the agency.

After 5 p.m. on Sunday, Prescott police said that their officers and some from the Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to the area of Second and Merritt streets for reports of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived, Prescott police said officers were directed to a house by those who heard where the gunshots were coming from. Upon approaching the house, they said they saw a woman exit the residence with a firearm and point it at the officers.

Two Prescott police officers then fired their guns and hit the woman, according to the release.

The woman was given medical attention at the scene by officers and medical personnel. She was then transported to a hospital for life-threatening injuries, and later died, according to the release.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety's Major Incidents Division took over the investigation of the incident.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Prescott police fatally shoot woman who they say pointed gun at them