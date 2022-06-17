Prescott police shoot, kill woman after verbal threats, trespassing reported

Shooting

A woman was shot and killed while Prescott police were responding to a tresspassing call on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of a woman trespassing and verbally threatening a Prescott property owner in the area of Montezuma Street and Navajo Drive at approximately 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned that the woman was still inside the residence. During initial contact, the woman verbally threatened officers, according to the Prescott Police Department.

Officials said attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful and it resulted in an officer using "lethal force."

The woman, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not provide information on what prompted the officer to shoot. Information about the officer involved was also not released.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Prescott police shoot woman after verbal threats, trespassing reported