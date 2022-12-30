Prescott teen turns himself in, admits to killing man

Police

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man after a teenager turned himself in to authorities.

According to the sheriff's office, on December 26, a 16-year-old boy arrived at the eastern sub-station and said to the deputies that he wanted to turn himself in for "killing a man."

The teenager explained to YCSO that around November 28, in a remote area of Camp Verde, he shot and killed a 62-year-old man, leaving him in the wilderness, a YCSO statement said.

YCSO detectives say they were called out to interview the teen, who later took them to where the body was in the desert off Salt Mine Road.

The teenager told detectives that the older man was a family friend. The teen contacted the man after finding out the man was trying to "get with his 14-year-old sister." The 16-year-old boy wanted to confront the man, so he asked him to pick him up in Camp Verde for a hunting trip, according to authorities. When the two drove out to Salt Mine Road, the teenager confronted the man before shooting and killing him.

According to detectives, the teen said he took all the guns from the man's car before abandoning it. While walking home, he ditched one of the guns in the desert, which YCSO later retrieved. He then took the remaining guns back to his home.

Detectives say it was Christmas Day when a family member confronted the teen about the gun, and that's when he admitted that he killed the older man. The following day he turned himself in and was taken into custody.

The older man's name is not being released due to the pending next-of-kin identification process. The teen's name hasn't been revealed because he is a minor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Teenager turns himself in to Yavapai County police for killing a man