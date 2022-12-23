Prescott Valley police sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges

Police

A Prescott Valley patrol sergeant faces charges of domestic abuse after he was arrested on Thursday by his fellow officers, according to a statement released by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Prescott Valley officers got a call about domestic violence at around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to the statement.

When officers realized that the domestic violence call they were answering was at the home of Prescott Valley Sergeant Michale Morris, they called Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

At 6 p.m. officers came back to Morris’ home to arrest him on suspicion of disorderly conduct and criminal damages related to domestic violence, police said.

The department did not release the location of the call or details of any injuries.

Morris was located in an “infirmary,” according to Yavapai County booking information.

It is unclear if Morris was injured when he was booked.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's has not yet responded to requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Prescott police sergeant arrested for domestic abuse