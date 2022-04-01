Prescott Valley police: Still looking for runaway teen after 5 months

Aunum Conyers.

A 14-year-old Prescott Valley girl is still missing more than five months after running away in October, officials said.

Aunum Conyers was temporarily released from a court-ordered stay at Mingus Mountain Academy, a treatment center for "emotionally and behaviorally at-risk adolescent girls," into her father's custody for a four-hour day pass on Oct. 16, the Prescott Valley Police Department said in a news release.

Her father, who was not identified by officials, told Mingus Mountain Academy and Conyers' juvenile probation officer that the teenager ran away from a nearby Walmart prior to their expected return to the facility by 2 p.m., police said.

She was reported as a runaway to police on Oct. 18. It wasn't immediately clear why there was a two-day delay in reporting her disappearance.

Conyers is 5 feet tall and weighs 94 pounds. Police said she frequently changes her hair color but could have blue, blonde or purple hair.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267.

