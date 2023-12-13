Prescribed burn in Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve is cause of heavy smoke

The Natural Resources Conservation Division is conducting burn activities Wednesday in the Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve.

The area for the proposed burn is located south of Highway 98, west of Fairfield Drive, north of Gulf Beach Highway, and east of Blue Angel Parkway and is approximately 92 acres. A Florida Certified Prescribed Burn Manager, on contract, will oversee the burn with assistance from the Florida Forest Service and oversight provided by staff from the Natural Resources Conservation Division.

Fall and winter are an ideal time for prescribed burns, where land managers intentionally set small, low-intensity fires that mimic natural fires caused by lighting. Prescribed burns keep the understory open to allow grasses and other small plants to dominate the landscape. Ash keeps the soil fertile and encourages new plant growth in the spring. By reducing fuel loads and keeping the understory clear, land managers reduce the chances of a larger, more dangerous wildfire.

For more information about the Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve and the proposed prescribed burn, call 850-595-3496 or 850-840-9089.

