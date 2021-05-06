You can get prescription glasses, contacts and more for up to 60% off at GlassesUSA

GlassesUSA sells a wide range of glasses.

Do you find yourself squinting every time you try to read the fine print? Have your day-to-day frames gotten stale? Need a pair of sunnies to protect your peepers? If it's time for a new pair, now's the time to take action: GlassesUSA is offering tons of great deals, including 60% off prescription frames, 25% off on its entire selection of contact lenses and 20% off designer sunglasses.

If it's a pair of brand-new glasses you're after, you can choose your favorite style from the collection and add your basic Rx lens prescription if you have one (frames are also available with non-Rx fashion lenses): Simply add them to your cart for coupon code DEALS60 to automatically be applied. You'll want to note that this coupon isn't valid on premium frames or already-discounted picks, but you can use coupon code PREMIUM20 on designer frames instead to save 20 percent. You can also score an additional 10% off with coupon code EXCUSIVE10 if your sunglasses or prescription frame total exceeds $220!

These classic frames are available in four different colors,

When we tried this service out, we were not only wowed by the wide selection that was available, the frames that arrived on our doorstep were more durable than those we had received from the doctor. We liked the company's SeaClean glasses, in particular, which go from $98 to $39.20 with the discount when you choose fashion, reading or distance lenses, saving you up to $58.80. Progressive or bifocal lenses are also available for an additional charge (from $99). This line is made from upcycled ocean plastics—a material that proved to be both smooth and pleasurable to wear.

To see if they're a good fit for your face, you can use the site's virtual try-on tool, which we found to be both useful and a lot of fun. If it's not the pair for you, however, you can also check out these Amelia E. Tricia glasses, which drop down from $88 to as low as $35.20 thanks to this promotion. GlassesUSA buyers loved these particular frames for their chic aesthetic and high quality. Should you not love them, the site offers free returns (within 14 days of receiving your order), so you won't be stuck with a pair you don't like.

For those looking to stock up on contacts, coupon code CONTACTS25 delivers 25% off (note that you'll have to manually enter this code). This offer is valid on all lens types including dailies, monthlies and even colored contacts. Designer sunglasses, meanwhile, are 20% off with coupon code SUN20 at checkout through Monday, July 12.

With so many deals and bundles available, you’re bound to find the right fit for you. Whether that means a new pair of glasses or sunnies or some mush-needed contacts, the choice is yours.

