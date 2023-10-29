From preseason all-state to NC title favorites: 10 burning questions about HS hoops

For most teams, N.C. high school basketball practice officially begins Monday. As part of its annual tradition, here are The Observer’s 10 burning questions leading into the 2023-24 season.

1. Can anyone go unbeaten?

Among Observer-area teams in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lancaster (SC), Lincoln, Union and York (SC) counties, it’s going to be tough. Many of the state’s strongest boys’ and girls’ teams are in that region and they often play each other.

East Lincoln girl cheer on their team from the sidelines

A year ago, Lake Norman’s girls and East Lincoln’s girls came close, though.

East Lincoln went 31-0 before losing to eventual state champion West Rowan in the state semifinals. West Rowan, not in The Observer’s coverage zone, finished 31-0 and won the chip.

Lake Norman’s girls were 31-0 before losing to Panther Creek in the 4A finals. Both of those teams return a lot of key pieces, but teams around them have also gotten better.

On the boys’ side, Central Cabarrus went 32-0 last year and won the 3A title, but has raised the level of its schedule for the 2023-24 season. So the guess here is that won’t happen. The field is too deep and too strong.

2. Has public school caught up to private?

Northwood’s Drake Powell reacts after making the 3-point shot in the second half agaunst Central Cabarrus. The Northwood Chargers and the and the Central Cabarrus Vikings met in the NCHSAA 3A Championship Game in Raleigh, NC on March 11, 2023.

For many years, private school, particularly on the boys’ side, was clearly stronger. Not anymore. The top of The Observer’s boys’ and girls’ Sweet 16 polls are dominated by public schools.

Statewide, most of the top boys’ and girls’ players are at public schools, not counting schools like Lincolnton’s Combine Academy, which are not affiliated with the N.C. High School Athletic Association or the N.C. Independent Schools and recruit nationally.

The state’s top ranked player is Northwood’s Drake Powell, a UNC commit ranked No. 4 nationally in the senior class by 247 Sports.

3. When do The Observer’s previews begin, and Talking Preps basketball?

The girls start Sunday and will be published through Thursday. The boys’ previews begin Sunday, Nov. 5.

Coming up:

Monday: Cabarrus County girls

Tuesday: Gaston County girls

Wednesday: Iredell County girls

Thursday: Mecklenburg County girls

▪ Talking Preps basketball returns in January, but we’ll have co-hosts Rick Lewis and Randall Clark on the football version of the show Oct. 31 and Nov. 7 to talk about the season.

4. Who are the state title favorites?

Christ School Jamari Briggs say ring me after winning over Carmel Christian

Tough question. Let’s go with these:

Boys 4A: Chambers, Myers Park, North Mecklenburg, Richmond Senior.

Boys 3A: Central Cabarrus, Fayetteville Westover, Hillsborough Orange, Southern Durham.

Boys 2A: Farmville, Northwood, Reidsville, Salisbury.

Boys 1A: Bertie, Bishop McGuinness, Thomasville, Wilson Prep.

NCISAA: Christ School (4A), Gaston Christian (3A), Burlington School (2A), Northside Christian (1A)

Girls 4A: Charlotte Catholic, Lake Norman, Mallard Creek, Panther Creek.

Girls 3A: Cape Fear, East Lincoln, Fayetteville Sanford, Greensboro Smith, West Rowan.

Girls 2A: East Burke, Northeastern, North Pitt, Seaforth.

Girls 1A: Bishop McGuinness, Chatham Charter, Falls Lake.

NCISAA: Cannon School (4A), Providence Day (4A), Concord Academy (3A), Grace Christian (2A), Northside Christian (1A)

5. What are some key dates for the season?

The season opens with the Carmel Tip-Off tournament at Carmel Christian Nov. 10-11. Public schools begin Nov. 17. NCHSAA conference tournaments are Feb. 19-23 with state playoffs starting Feb. 27. The NCISAA state finals are Feb. 24.

6. Is this the year that the NCHSAA holds regionals and state finals at one site?

Yes, after ticketing and overcrowding issues at regional and state championship games last season, the NCHSAA will host boys’ and girls’ regionals and state finals at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem on March 11-16.

The schedule will be announced later.

7. What is your boys’ preseason all-state team?

All Observer boys first team member Austin Swartz of Cannon School on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

This is only including NCHSAA and NCISAA players, and we’ll go 10 deep:

Boys: Bishop Boswell, Myers Park; Cole Coler, Hillsborough Orange; Isaiah Evans, North Mecklenburg; Colt Langdon, Millbrook; Jackson Keith, Southern Durham; Paul McNeil, Richmond; Sir Mohammed, Myers Park; Drake Powell, Northwood; Austin Swartz, Cannon School; Zymicah Wilkins, Christ School

Breakout player to watch: Jaylen Cross, Caldwell Academy

8. What is your girls’ preseason all-state team?

Hillside’s Taylor Barner (2) and Amira Ofunniyn (22) celebrate after their team’s defeat of Hilside in the East Regional Finals. The Hillside Hornets and the Panther Creek Catamounts met in the NCHSAA 4A East Regional Finals in Sanford, N.C. on March 4, 2023.

Girls: Jayda Angel, Cape Fear; Taylor Barner, Panther Creek; Jasmine Felton, Northeastern; Ella Hobbs, JM Robinson; Adelaide Jernigan, Bishop McGuinness; Zamareya Jones, North Pitt; Kam Kitchen, Independence; Elle Stone, Mallard Creek; Sarah Strong, Grace Christian; Blanca Thomas, Charlotte Catholic

Breakout player to watch: Camri Hobbs, JM Robinson

9. Will The Observer do statewide rankings again?

Affirmative. Look for boys’ and girls’ statewide preseason rankings in the coming days.

10. Who is the player you think will have the biggest breakout season?

Myers Park’s Sadiq White catches a quick breather during a break in the action

Myers Park’s Sadiq White looks taller than the 6-foot-7 he was listed at last season. He’s also shown serious expansion to his game in the summer and fall. White, who has always been very athletic, now is handling and shooting the ball better than ever.

247 Sports ranks him No. 32 nationally in the class of 2025 and that could be going up playing a national schedule with a reigning state champ.