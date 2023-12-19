'Presents From Police' event at UPMC Children's Hospital brings smiles and toys
"Presents From Police" event at UPMC Children's Hospital brings smiles and toys
"Presents From Police" event at UPMC Children's Hospital brings smiles and toys
The season of giving is in full swing. Here's a guide to the best types of items to donate for toy drives, and what and who are usually forgotten.
Save big on all the stuff your kids are asking for this holiday season — Lego, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Squishmallows and more.
2024, however, will be the year when the hype runs full-steam into reality as people reckon with the capabilities and limitations of AI at large. After the leadership shake-up in November, OpenAI is going to be a changed company — perhaps not outwardly, but the trickle-down effect of Sam Altman being more fully in charge will be felt at every level.
From Legos to lip gloss, truffle-infused hot sauce to Tile, here's everything you need to deck those halls.
Feeling frisky this festive season? You're not alone. Experts share why hook ups happen when people come home for the holidays.
Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin told Yahoo Finance the central bank is "nicely positioned" while making it clear he wants to see more progress on inflation before pivoting to cuts.
Think of it as a more affordable dupe to the famous Always Pan.
Lululemon, Olaplex and more: These thoughtful gift ideas will steal the show.
A European Union plan to support homegrown AI startups by providing them with access to processing power for model training on the bloc's supercomputers, which was announced back in September and kicked off last month, has seen France's Mistral AI participate in an early pilot phase, according to an update from the EU. "One of the things that we have seen is the need, not only to provide access but, to provide facility -- especially skills, knowledge and experience that we have in the hosting centres -- on how this access can be not only facilitated but to develop training algorithms that are using the best of the architecture and the computing power that is available right now in each supercomputing center and in our machines," said an EU official speaking during a press briefing today.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Reviewers over 50 say Tatcha's Water Cream transforms their skin.
Ditch the bulky box grater for this sleek, space-saving precision tool that's way less likely to nick those poor fingies.
Call them cruets if you want to feel extra fancy.
Sorrentino divulges all in his new book about his struggle with addiction, personal loss and his time in prison.
The 2024 Lexus RZ range grows with the addition of a front-wheel-drive model called 300e, while the 450e carries on with a higher base price.
The 'A Legendary Christmas' singer picked out the best gift ideas from Walmart for a memorable 2023 holiday season.
In 2023, the Hollywood strikes brought the industry to a complete halt.
Nearly 12,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed — snag it while you can save a whopping $215.
Why the famed skin doctor has learned to delegate household tasks — and what her kids think of her pimple-popping videos.
Poor grocery demand forecasting is responsible for more waste than you might expect. According to one source, grocery stores in the U.S. toss 10% of the roughly 44 billion pounds of food that the country produces annually. It's not only bad for the environment -- food waste is a major source of carbon emissions -- but costly for grocers.