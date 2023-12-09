Preservation, restoration work on full display at Callahan House

Dec. 9—Longmont's historic Callahan House recently had $240,000 worth of preservation and restoration work done.

The home's ornate leaded glass windows, including its curved library window, were preserved and protective storm windows were installed. The windows were originally put into the home in 1906, according to Callahan House Manager Brittaney Hastings.

The property's concrete driveway was preserved and used drainage schematics designed by T.M. Callahan. Exterior woodwork restoration and repainting was also finished on the house.

"We had a historical analysis done of original paint layers," Hastings said. "They were actually able to restore the colors from the early 1900s when the Callahans lived in the house."

Located at 312 Terry St., in Longmont the Callahan House was built in 1892 and purchased by T.M. Callahan in 1896, according to the city's website. Callahan opened a small dry goods store in Longmont called The Golden Rule, which later expanded its footprint into other states in the Rocky Mountain and Pacific Coast regions.

The preservation and restoration work was made possible by History Colorado's state historical fund awarding the Callahan House $180,000 and the city providing a 25% match of $60,000.

The Callahan House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"It's great to come and have this space where people can really enjoy sort of historic immersion and just see the beauty of the work that went into homes like this during this time," Hastings said.

Members of the public may view the exterior restorations by visiting the public gardens any time from dawn to dusk daily. Special access to view the home's interior will occur on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 from 4 — 6 p.m. and no registration is required.