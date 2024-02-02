Preserving Black History: Denver community leaders work to save buildings and oral histories
Historians and community members throughout Colorado are working to preserve places and oral histories with significance to Black history.
Hamilton left McLaren for Mercedes ahead of the 2013 season. It was an audacious move that paid off handsomely and now, he's making a similar move to Ferrari.
The 35-year-old Charles last played in the WNBA in 2022.
The iWalk Ultra Compact Power Bank charges your iPhone super-fast — and today, it’s nearly 35% off at Amazon in most colors.
Google has implemented an early access generative AI feature to Maps that allows users to speak to the app using conversational language. You can use the tool to discover new places along your route or just when exploring a new town.
The stories you need to start your day: The child tax credit bill moves to the Senate, Black History Month and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Continued signs of strength in the labor market are considered essential by many economists in order for the Federal Reserve to achieve a so-called soft landing.
Google Maps is introducing a generative AI feature to help you discover new places, the company announced today. Using large language models (LLMs), the new feature analyzes the over 250 million locations on Google Maps and contributions from over 300 million Local Guides to pull up suggestions based on what you’re looking for. For instance, if you want to find cool thrift shops in San Francisco, you can search “places with a vintage vibe in SF,” and Maps will generate shopping recommendations organized by categories, as well as “photo carousels and review summaries,” the company explains.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. Hello and welcome back to the third edition of the new and improved TechCrunch Crypto newsletter. As January came to an end, hackers got busy and stole a lot of XRP tokens, Polygon did layoffs, new reports show demand for AI and blockchain to work together, Ethereum developer interest hit new highs last year and Tether reported record profit from the fourth quarter of 2023.
Looking to save some serious cash on things like grills, electronics, mattresses, tires and more? Check out these fantastic Presidents' Day deals!
'Makes me feel like a chef': Here's your chance to score these nonstick wonders at a deep discount.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
Tesla has been sued by 25 California counties alleging the automaker has repeatedly mishandled hazardous waste at facilities throughout the state. The lawsuit was filed after months of settlement talks apparently fell apart. The complaint, filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court, states that Tesla improperly labeled and disposed of materials like "lead acid batteries and other batteries," paints, brake fluid, aerosols, antifreeze, acetone, diesel fuel and more at its production and service facilities throughout the state.
Black creators like Jordan Howlett and Zahra Hassan share what has helped them connect with their followers.
Paytm said Thursday that it will cease work with its associate Paytm Payments Bank and accelerate plans to partner with other banks, after India's central bank barred Paytm Payments Bank from conducting nearly all of its business activities due to supervisory concerns. The Noida-based financial services firm said it expects its loan distribution, insurance distribution and equity broking operations to be unaffected by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) directive, as those businesses have no relation to Paytm Payments Bank. Shares of Paytm fell 20% within minutes of market opening on Thursday, hitting the circuit breaker.
Nick Dunlap was the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour in 33 years when he won The American Express earlier this month.
The compact machine has a 5% incline to help you burn those calories; grab it for $379 while you can.
Wondering if you can claim the saver’s credit to reduce your tax bill? Learn whether you qualify and how it works.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Here's our first look at Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2.
Gasol retires as an NBA champion and with a decorated international career with Spain.