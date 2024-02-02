Preserving the legacy of Reverend Edmund Kelly

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — For over 180 years, the Mount Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church has stood off Franklin Limestone Road in Columbia.

“I can remember coming to vacation bible school here,” said Jo Ann Williams McClellan. “This church has always been very, very important to this community.

But this church wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for a man by the name of Reverend Edmund Kelly.

“We always hear about slavery,” said McClellan. “We hear about a lot of atrocities, but we don’t hear these stories of these people that built these communities.”

It was twelve years ago when McClellan first learned about Kelly, after spending time researching her family’s history in Maury County.

“When Edmund Kelly was like 16 or 17 years old he was hired out by his owner to work at a boy’s school,” she said. “He couldn’t read or write, so he paid those boys with candy to teach him how to read and write.”

Kelly who was born in Columbia back in 1817 soon learned to read and write, and by 1843 became one of the first African American Baptist ordained ministers in the State of Tennessee.

That same year he co-founded the Mount Lebanon Missionary Baptist church becoming its very first pastor.

“A lot of people have not heard of Edmund Kelly, and they certainly don’t know that he visited with Lincoln and Johnson,” said McClellan. “They certainly don’t know that he was a prolific writer, and wrote all of these pamphlets.”

Kelly eventually purchased his wife and children and moved to Massachusetts.

By 1863 he and other African American Clergymen were able to meet with President Abraham Lincoln who allowed them to minister to enslaved people who escaped behind Union lines.

“Shortly after that meeting Edmund Kelly sent a letter back to Lincoln that said that after his call to arms, he decided to write this pamphlet to encourage the former slaves to fight in the Civil War,” said McClellan.

But his legacy in the county has continued on through his children.

“One son ended up coming back here starting the very first public school for African Americans here in Maury County,” said McClellan. “Oh by the way the other son who was the oldest son ended up fighting with the Massachusetts 54th unit.”

Kelly is one of many African Americans who have left their mark, and it’s something McClellan is working to keep alive here in Maury County.

“This is inspirational, and it’s important that they know that the African Americans have always been focused and they’ve been successful,” she said.

In 2019, the African American Heritage Society of Maury County was able to get a historical marker erected in honor of Kelly.

It currently sits in front of the Mount Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church.

