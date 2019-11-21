President Andrew Yang's first words to Russia's Vladimir Putin: 'I'm sorry I beat your guy'

Andrew Yang didn't get much speaking time at Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta, but he made memorable use of the time he got. Near the end of the debate, Yang was asked what he would say, if elected, in his first call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Well, first I'd say I'm sorry I beat your guy," he said. "Or not sorry," he added, after a pause for applause. "And second, I'd say the days of meddling in American elections are over, and we will take any undermining of our democratic processes as an act of hostility and aggression."

Yang continued with a substantive answer, though he got a little in the weeds of mixed metaphors with his proposal for a "new World Data Organization, like a WTO for data, because right now, unfortunately, we're living in a world where data is the new oil and we don't have our arms around it."

More stories from theweek.com

Ken Starr on the Sondland testimony: 'It's over'

Biden scoffs at idea that Medicare-for-all bill could pass the House or Senate

India is entering a new dark age

