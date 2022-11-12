The President of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI), Stuart Rothstein, Just Bought 17% More Shares

Potential Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Stuart Rothstein, recently bought US$168k worth of stock, paying US$11.18 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 17%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In fact, the recent purchase by Stuart Rothstein was the biggest purchase of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$12.21. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Stuart Rothstein was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance insiders own about US$8.2m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance you should be aware of, and 2 of these shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

