The President of AQ Group AB (publ) (STO:AQ), Anders Carlsson, Just Bought 7.7% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the AQ Group AB (publ) (STO:AQ) President, Anders Carlsson, recently bought kr190k worth of stock, for kr190 per share. That might not be a big purchase but it only increased their holding by 7.7%, and could be interpreted as a good sign.

AQ Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Head of Marketing & Sales, James Ahrgren, for kr898k worth of shares, at about kr186 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (kr194). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 29% of James Ahrgren's holding. James Ahrgren was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid kr359k for 2057 shares. On the other hand they divested 6688 shares, for kr1.2m. James Ahrgren divested 6688 shares over the last 12 months at an average price of kr185. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of AQ Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. AQ Group insiders own 50% of the company, currently worth about kr1.8b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AQ Group Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at AQ Group, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, AQ Group makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

