President Biden addresses August jobs report ahead of touring Ida damage in Louisiana
The August jobs report got the holiday weekend off to a labored start – employers added just 235,000 jobs last month, far short of expectations. Last month's job growth lagged behind June and July, which each saw nearly a million new jobs. President Biden addressed the jobs report before touring the storm damage in Louisiana. Christina Ruffini reports from the White House.