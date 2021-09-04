President Biden addresses August jobs report ahead of touring Ida damage in Louisiana

Reuters

Joe Perkins, head of Michigan-based auto supplier Mobex Global, marked Labor Day weekend this year as more than a holiday or a symbolic nod to U.S. workers. It now carries real-world significance as the lapse of federal unemployment benefits on Sept. 4 brings hope of a surge in job applicants to fill open positions that have kept his company 10% short of its hiring goals despite wage hikes and other incentives. If the U.S. economy's behavior in 2021 holds any lessons for Perkins, though, he may be disappointed as the hiring needs of firms compete with a surge in coronavirus infections https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-reports-more-than-1000-covid-deaths-single-day-2021-08-18.