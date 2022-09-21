President Biden addresses the competition between the U.S. and China.

At the United Nations General Assembly, President Biden addressed the competition between the United States and China, specifically regarding the situation with Taiwan. President Biden recently pledged to defend Taiwan if China invaded, which caused global concern over a potential conflict between China and the United States.

BIDEN: “Let me be direct about the competition between the United States and China. As we manage shifting geopolitical trends, the United States will conduct itself as a reasonable leader. We do not seek conflict. We do not seek a cold war. We do not ask any nation to choose between the United States or any other partner, but the United States will be unabashed in promoting our vision of a free open, secure and prosperous world and what we have to offer communities and nations. Investments that are designed not to foster dependency, but to alleviate burdens and help nations become self-sufficient. Partnerships not to create political obligation but because we know our own success, each of our success is increased when other nations succeed as well. When individuals have the chance to live in dignity and develop their talents, everyone benefits.”