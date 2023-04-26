President Biden, addressing age concerns, says voters can 'judge whether or not I have it'

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden addressed concerns about his age Wednesday, saying Americans will be able to make their own determination whether he has what it takes to serve a second term in the White House.

"I can't even say the number. It doesn't register with me," Biden, 80, said in response to a reporter's question during a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. "One of the things that people are going to find out is, they're going to see a race, and they're going to judge whether or not I have it or don't have it."

More: How old will Joe Biden be if re-elected as president in 2024? This one chart breaks it down.

Joe Biden and the age question

Would be 86 in 2028: Biden, who announced his reelection bid Tuesday, is already the oldest-serving president. If he wins reelection in 2024, he would be 86 when his second term ends.

Concerns from Democrats: Most Democrats, according to multiple polls, say they prefer a different presidential nominee, with Biden's age topping their concerns.

Biden took 'hard look' at age: "I respect them taking a hard look at it," Biden said. "I'd take a hard look at it as well. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run and I feel good. I feel excited about the prospects."

More: President Biden wants to repeat his 2020 formula in 2024 reelection bid. Here's why it won't be easy.

President Joe Biden smiles during a news conference with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol in the Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Washington.

Biden says he 'may not be the only one' who can beat Trump

Biden said other Democrats might also be able to beat former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner to be the 2024 Republican nominee, but referenced his election victory over Trump in 2020.

Biden on Trump: "I may not be the only one," Biden said when asked whether he's the only person who can beat Trump, "but I know him well and know the danger he presents to our democracy. And we've been down this road before."

What if Trump wasn't running? "I think I still would be running if he wasn't," Biden said of Trump. "There's more to finish the job."

Downplaying approval rating: Biden also downplayed his approval ratings, which are in the low 40s, saying there's "nothing new about that" compared to past incumbent presidents at this juncture of their terms. "You're making it sound like Biden's really underwater," he said.

Story continues

'Let's finish the job': President Joe Biden announces much awaited 2024 reelection bid

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden addresses age questions, saying voters can judge