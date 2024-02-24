President Biden appoints Scranton Mayor Cognetti to advisory committee

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have announced that Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti is one of the nine individuals appointed by President Biden to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

According to White House officials on February 23, President Biden has appointed the following as members of the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations:

Mitchell W. Berger

J. Michael Bowman

Amy Bircher Bruyn

Paige Gebhardt Cognetti

Chris James

Omar Khan

Rob Larew

Nimish Patel

Mark A. Turner

As stated in the release, the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations is a committee that provides:

Overall policy advice to the United States Trade Representative on matters arising in connection with the development, implementation, and administration of the trade policy of the United States including: negotiating objectives and bargaining positions before entering into trade agreements, the impact of the implementation of trade agreements, matters concerning the operation of any trade agreement once entered into, and other matters arising in connection with the development, implementation, and administration of the trade policy of the United States. The White House

Officials note the committee includes up to 45 members who are recommended by the U.S. Trade Representative who have expertise in general trade, investment, and development issues, including representatives of non-federal governments, labor, industry, agriculture, small business, service industries, retailers, nongovernmental environmental and conservation organizations, and consumer interests.

