President Biden arrives in Rome for G20 Summit as domestic agenda hangs in the balance

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden is in Rome Friday for the first stop of his second major foreign trip. He hoped lawmakers would reach an agreement on his social spending measure before traveling to Europe, but there's still more work to do back in Washington. Weijia Jiang reports.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories