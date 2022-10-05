President Biden calls Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) handling of the Hurricane Ian recovery "remarkable."

President Biden praised Governor Ron DeSantis’, a Republican from Florida, handling of the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Fort Myers, Florida to meet the victims of Hurricane Ian and hold a press conference with Governor DeSantis. The President and the Governor’s relationship with each other has been a prominent topic as they have previously expressed dislike for each other. However, the President and the Governor have both made it clear that their main priority is the health and well being of Floridians. Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast. It had been the first time in one hundred years that the west coast of Florida had been hit directly by a hurricane. Over 100 people are reported to have died and search-and-rescue efforts are still underway.

BIDEN: “What the Governor has done is pretty remarkable so far, what is, what he's done. In terms of, you know, it's, it's you know, first of all, the biggest thing the Governor has done and so many others have done, they recognize this thing called global warming. The world is changing. It’s changing.”