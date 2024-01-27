President Biden campaigns on North Shore, touts Blatnik Bridge funding

US President Joe Biden speaks about his Investing in America and Bipartisan Infrastructure plans, at Earth Rider Brewery, in Superior, Wisconsin, on January 25, 2024.

DULUTH — President Joe Biden landed in Duluth on Thursday to speak about his economic plans across Lake Superior's St. Louis Bay in Superior, Wisconsin.

Biden travelled with congressional and local leaders to Earth Rider Brewery to highlight his 'Investing in America' agenda in the Twin Ports region. Minnesota Democratic Governor Tim Walz, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Senator Tina Smith joined Biden, as well as Wisconsin Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Senator Tammy Baldwin.

The cities making up the Twin Ports region, Duluth and Superior, have historically voted blue and have recently been surrounded by an increased presence of red votes.

Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., speaks before President Joe Biden at the Earth Rider Brewery, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Superior, Wis. Biden is returning to the swing state of Wisconsin to announce $5 billion in federal funding for upgrading the Blatnik Bridge and for dozens of similar infrastructure projects nationwide.

The heavy industry and mining communities were a focus of Biden's speech on rebuilding infrastructure in the area.

Biden announced $1 billion in funding for the replacement of the 60-year-old Blatnik Bridge connecting Duluth to Superior.

"For decades people talked about replacing this bridge, but it never got done — until today," he said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks before President Joe Biden at the Earth Rider Brewery, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Superior, Wis. Biden is returning to the swing state of Wisconsin to announce $5 billion in federal funding for upgrading the Blatnik Bridge and for dozens of similar infrastructure projects nationwide.

Biden told the crowd that supplies for the bridge will be sourced from America.

The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, who represents the 8th District of Minnesota including Duluth, voted against the bill in 2021.

He proceeded to take credit for the replacement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

I'm proud to announce that Duluth, MN and Superior, WI have received over 1 billion in federal funding to help replace the Blatnik Bridge. This is a HUGE win for #MN08 and I was proud to advocate for these funds! Learn more HERE: https://t.co/S6AZJ9zNw3 — Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) January 22, 2024

Stauber was not present at the bridge visit or at the brewery where remarks were made.

The second-term Republican and former law enforcement officer is facing Democratic challenger and former Minnesota DFL state Rep. Jennifer Schultz in his run for re-election in November.

— Sam Woodward is the Minnesota elections reporting fellow for USA Today. You can reach her at swoodward@gannett.com or on X @woodyreports.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: President Biden makes campaign visit to the North Shore, bridge funds