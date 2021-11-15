President Biden and Chinese President Xi to meet in virtual summit
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
President Joe Biden will meet virtually Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ways to responsibly manage competition between the two countries and how they can work together on their aligned interests. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what the relationship between the two leaders and what they will discuss to try and smooth over growing tensions.