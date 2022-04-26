President Biden commutes sentence of Charlotte man convicted of drug crimes 16 years ago

Sixteen years after his conviction and following failed attempts for compassionate release, a 45-year-old Charlotte man was granted clemency by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Kelvin Beaufort was indicted in 2005 with 24 other men on drug conspiracy charges. He was convicted in 2006. Police arrested Beaufort after finding him with more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and 50 grams of crack cocaine, according to court documents.

Beaufort was sentenced to 27 years in prison for conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine, but his sentence was amended to 21 years and 8 months, according to the White House. His commuted sentence will expire on April 26, 2023, and he’ll spend the remainder of his time in home confinement.

He originally was sentenced to an additional 20-year term of supervised release, which he’ll have to still serve, White House officials said.

Beaufort was serving his sentence at Federal Correctional Institution, Oakdale, which is in Louisiana, court documents say. He is now at Residential Reentry Management Raleigh field office, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

In 2020, Beaufort requested compassionate release from FCI Oakdale based on his paraplegia and how the underlying health condition made him more susceptible to COVID-19, according to court documents. He also has diabetes, high blood pressure and a family history of sickle cell, the documents say.

A U.S. District Judge denied Beaufort’s request in 2021 because he didn’t meet the criteria necessary for a compassionate release or home confinement. Beaufort’s initial projected release date was August 25, 2025.

Biden granted clemency to 78 incarcerated individuals, consisting of 75 commutations and the first three pardons of his presidency.

“America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation,” Biden said in a statement on Tuesday. “Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect these core values that enable safer and stronger communities.”