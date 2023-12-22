President Biden commutes sentence for Gastonia man convicted of drug crime

A man from Gastonia who was convicted on federal drug conspiracy charges will get out of prison earlier than expected.

On Friday, President Joe Biden’s administration announced that 11 people convicted of drug crimes would have their sentences shortened. Among those is James Michael Barber of Gastonia.

Barber was convicted in 2015 of conspiracy to distribute and possess at least five kilograms of cocaine and 280 grams of cocaine base, according to court records.

Channel 9 reported on Barber’s arrest back in 2013. He was one of ten people who were accused of selling more than 11 pounds of cocaine and crack cocaine around the Charlotte area.

Barber was originally sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison, along with five years of supervised release.

On Friday, Biden’s administration announced that Barber would be released from jail on Feb. 20, 2024. He’ll still have a five-year term of supervised release and “all other components of the sentence.”

Barber was the only person from the Carolinas included in Friday’s clemency announcement.

