President Biden at Cook Out in Raleigh
President Biden and Gov. Roy Cooper stopped by the Cook Out on Falls of Neuse Road.
Bronny got his second career start at USC on Wednesday.
The 2024 presidential primary season continues next week in New Hampshire, where primary voters will cast their ballots on Jan. 23. Here's your guide to everything you should know about the Granite State's primaries, including why President Biden won't appear on the ballot.
A sizable drop in profits at many regional banks in the fourth quarter was a reminder of how challenging 2023 was. The problem is 2024 may not be much better.
William Sonoma's decision to hold the line on pricing could boost future profitability.
Haley was born in South Carolina, but Trump has been implying that she can’t be president because her parents weren’t yet U.S. citizens at the time of her birth.
MachineGames' long-awaited Indiana Jones project, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming later this year. You can watch the first gameplay trailer here.
'High-end coats really cannot hold a candle' to this puffer, says one of the 12,000 Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star review.
Amazon Prime Video is said to be downsizing its Africa and Middle East operations in a move that will affect teams in the two regions; according to a Variety report, the company will instead focus on European originals. Following the changes, Prime Video will stop contracting originals in Africa and Middle East markets. Additionally, the company plans to split the European team into two groups: the EU Established to focus on the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, and Spain markets and the EU Emerging to oversee operations in Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), the Nordics, and Central and Eastern Europe, the report said.
Want to try out something from the brand's popular Wundermost collection? Make it this.
Call of Duty has been a fixture at the top of the yearly sales charts since 2009. This year, however, Hogwarts Legacy sold more copies, and it’s possible the same is true of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
She recommends ditching expensive formulas and sticking with this tried-and-true favorite — it's 35% off right now.
Inter Miami is about to embark on a preseason tour that will take them all around the globe. It will net the organization millions, but will it compromise the team's ability to win games?
Jeep just teased its upcoming Wagoneer S electric SUV ahead of the new vehicle’s launch scheduled for later this year.
'Saved my sanity, and possibly my marriage,' said one of 25,000 Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star rating.
Humana (HUM) stock tumbled more than 12% on Thursday after the US health insurer reported an increase in older patients seeking care, which would hurt its fourth quarter results.
Apple's latest App Store changes haven't satisfied critics who say they don't go far enough.
Here are the 10 top performers from the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Plunging temperatures are threatening the safety of thousands of migrants, many of whom were sent from Texas to New York, Chicago and Denver, officials say.
When you say the phrase "expense management" in a business context, people might think of software like Concur that tracks what you spend on travel, entertainment and other work-related activities; or the software used by finance teams to help track outgoings across the wider operation. The funding is being co-led by 83North and Bessemer Venture Partners, which also co-led the London-based startup's previous round of $26 million. Roy Tuvey, who co-founded the company and is co-CEO of it with his brother Eldar, said this was done as an all-inside round so that they could continue the close relationship with investors they knew and liked.
Open Roads feels like a mix of Gone Home, Life is Strange and What Remains of Edith Finch, in the best possible way.