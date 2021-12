The Hill

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said on Wednesday that he has "real concerns" about the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which requested to sit down with him in a letter earlier in the day. Jordan was asked about the letter in an interview with "Fox News Primetime" guest host Brian Kilmeade. "It looks like the Jan. 6 committee, who didn't want you on them, on the Jan. 6 committee, might want you in front of them to...