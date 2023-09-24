President Biden delivers statement on Yom Kippur

President Joe Biden wished the Jewish community “G’mar Chatimah Tova” Sunday in a statement in observance of Yom Kippur. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden wished the Jewish community "G'mar Chatimah Tova" Sunday in a statement in observance of Yom Kippur.

Biden said Yom Kippur, which is a time for atonement and forgiveness, is also about transformation and hope, according to a White House news release.

"The blessing of Yom Kippur is that it is not just a day of reflection, repentance, and reverence - but a day of transformation, forgiveness, and hope," Biden said.

"God invites us to write a new chapter in the story of our lives, and in the life of our nation. As the High Holidays conclude, let us all summon the courage to make the changes required to bridge the gap between the world we see and the world we seek."

The holiest day of the year in the Jewish faith commenced Sunday, beginning a traditional 25-hour fast to conclude on Monday. The holiday comes at the end of the 10-day high holy days, "Days of Awe" which start the Jewish New Year.

"As Jewish communities in the United States, Israel, and around the world observe Yom Kippur, Jill and I extend our best wishes on this sacred and solemn holiday," Biden said.