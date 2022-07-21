President Biden Tests Positive for Covid-19

President Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House announced Thursday.

Biden, who is fully vaccinated and double-boosted, has been experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said. At 79 years old, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history. After Biden recently took a tumble off his bicycle, his mental state and capacities came under heightened scrutiny.

The press had started to question the president’s curious reticence and absence from the public podium over the last few days. On Monday, multiple reporters probed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden’s recent activities, to which she responded by claiming he’s been busy attending frequent meetings. Amid record crippling inflation, an ongoing border crisis, and other domestic problems, now is not the time to pull disappearing acts on the American people, Biden’s critics have argued.

Biden’s diagnosis comes as his approval rating approaches basement level, polling at 38 percent according to a RealClearPolitics poll average from early July. Moreover, the vast majority of Hispanics, a formerly reliable Democratic voter base, are dissatisfied with Biden’s overall job performance, giving him only 19 percent approval.

More from National Review