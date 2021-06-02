President Biden to Discuss Ransomware Attack Solutions with Putin at June 16 Geneva Meet: Reuters
President Joe Biden reviewed the ransomware threat and will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a feasible solution at a Geneva meeting on June 16, Reuters reports.
The attack on the Brazilian meatpacker JBS’s facilities in the U.S. marked the third ransomware attack in the country since Biden’s Presidency in Jan. 2021.
JBS hinted the attack origin to a Russian criminal organization.
The Presidents are expected to discuss the issue as Biden has recognized the importance of the Russian government’s role in preventing such attacks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
The Justice Department (DOJ) formed a task force to restraint the ransomware cyberattacks.
The Biden government has prioritized cybersecurity funding to counter the multiple attacks.
