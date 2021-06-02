President Biden to Discuss Ransomware Attack Solutions with Putin at June 16 Geneva Meet: Reuters

Reuters

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's opposition leader moved closer to unseating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he officially told the country's president that he has reached agreements with political allies to form a new government. About 35 minutes before a Wednesday midnight deadline, the centrist Yair Lapid told President Reuven Rivlin in an email: "I am honored to inform you that I have succeeded in forming a government." Rivlin, attending Israel's soccer cup final at the time, congratulated Lapid by phone, according to his office.